L'Ecole du Samedi

Hosted by

L'Ecole du Samedi

About this event

EDS Frais de scolarité 2025-2026 par Trimestre / Tuition 2025-2026 per trimester

905 Mifflin Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15221, USA

Frais d'inscription / Registration fees (new families only)
$40

New families need to pay an annual registration fee (1 per family).
The registration fee is waved for returning students who attended the EDS during the previous academic year.

Scolarité Trimestre (standard) / Trimester Tuition (regular)
$297

This is the tuition rate for the standard, 2-hour class.


If you register several students, you need to select 1 ticket per student.
You will be allowed to enter a coupon code for siblings in the next page.

Scolarité trimestre Tout-Petits / Trimester Tuition Toddler
$151

This is the tuition for the 1 hour class for toddlers.


If you register several students, you need to select 1 ticket per student.
You will be allowed to enter a coupon code for siblings in the next page.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!