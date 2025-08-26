EDS Frais de scolarité 2025-2026 par Trimestre / Tuition 2025-2026 per trimester

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About this event
New families need to pay an annual registration fee (1 per family).
The registration fee is waved for returning students who attended the EDS during the previous academic year.
This is the tuition rate for the standard, 2-hour class.
If you register several students, you need to select 1 ticket per student.
You will be allowed to enter a coupon code for siblings in the next page.
This is the tuition for the 1 hour class for toddlers.
If you register several students, you need to select 1 ticket per student.
You will be allowed to enter a coupon code for siblings in the next page.
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