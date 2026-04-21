EDU Film Festival Donation Shop

Medals aren't just for track athletes. Every student who participated in filmmaking during the season receives one - not just directors, but actors, editors, and that good friend who helped set up lights to get the right shot.





EDUFF medals find their way onto bedposts and doorknobs. They remind students that what they made was real, and that it counted.





On average, nearly 200 teens come together in cities across the world to produce the 60-70 films that screen at EDUFF. They come from Minnesota classrooms, from across the country, and from Malaysia, China, Ukraine, and Croatia, to name a few. Every one of them deserves something they can hold.





SUGGESTED AMOUNTS

• $40 — medals for 5 filmmakers

• $80 — medals for 10 filmmakers

• $160 — medals for 20 filmmakers

• $400 — medals for 50 filmmakers

• $1,600 — fund all 200 medals