Educate Liberia - Stained Glass Auction

Antique Stained Glass Window – Nearly 100 Years Old





A rare and beautiful piece of history, this authentic stained glass window graced the walls of a church for decades and is believed to be nearly 100 years old. Measuring approximately 66” x 32”, the window features timeless craftsmanship, rich character, and the kind of artistry rarely found today.





Whether displayed as architectural décor, incorporated into a renovation project, or showcased as a statement art piece, this historic window brings warmth, color, and heritage to any space. Its age and church provenance make it especially meaningful for collectors, designers, and lovers of antique ecclesiastical art.





Details:

• Approximate size: 66” x 32”

• Original stained glass church window

• Nearly a century old

• Unique handcrafted design and patina

• Ideal for home décor, restoration, or collection

• Two independent panels





Own a one-of-a-kind treasure with a story that spans generations.





​The money goes directly to the New Breed Praise Academy school in Liberia, Africa.





More Info: https://educateliberia.com





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