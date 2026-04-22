The World We Want

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The World We Want

About this event

Educating for The World We Want | Learning to Citizen

Individual registration for 2nd Salon (May 30th)
Pay what you can

Pay as you can to help us keep this conversation alive, growing, and accessible to everyone. Suggested donation: $25 per person.

Group Registration for 2nd Salon (May 30th)
Pay what you can

We encourage individuals and organizations to bring colleagues. Pay as you can to help us keep this conversation alive, growing, and accessible to everyone. Suggested donation: $15 per person.

Individual ticket for both Salons (May 9th and May 30th)
Pay what you can

Pay as you can to help us keep this conversation alive, growing, and accessible to everyone. Suggested donation: $40 per person.

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