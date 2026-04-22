Educating for The World We Want | Learning to Citizen

About this event
Pay as you can to help us keep this conversation alive, growing, and accessible to everyone. Suggested donation: $25 per person.
We encourage individuals and organizations to bring colleagues. Pay as you can to help us keep this conversation alive, growing, and accessible to everyone. Suggested donation: $15 per person.
Pay as you can to help us keep this conversation alive, growing, and accessible to everyone. Suggested donation: $40 per person.
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