Camp Kinneret Merchandise Presented by Educating Playfully

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Cozy up in camp pride. This deep teal hooded sweatshirt with pink details, features a clean, timeless look with a small “Camp Kinneret” logo on the front chest and a bold vintage inspired circular emblem on the back highlighting the Kinneret water tower. *Available in adult sizes only.
Cozy up in camp pride. This charcoal hooded sweatshirt with white details, features a clean, timeless look with a small “Camp Kinneret” logo on the front chest and a bold vintage inspired circular emblem on the back highlighting the Kinneret water tower. Available in youth and adult sizes.
Show your camp pride with this soft and comfortable Camp Kinneret tee, featuring a vintage inspired crest celebrating camp.
Printed on a premium BELLA + CANVAS CVC Jersey Tee, this shirt is made from a lightweight cotton polyester blend that is perfect for everyday wear. Available in youth and adult sizes.
Show your camp pride with this soft and comfortable Camp Kinneret tee, featuring a vintage inspired crest celebrating camp.
Printed on a premium BELLA + CANVAS CVC Jersey Tee, this shirt is made from a lightweight cotton polyester blend that is perfect for everyday wear. Available in youth and adult sizes.
Show your camp pride with this soft and comfortable Camp Kinneret tee, featuring a vintage inspired crest celebrating camp.
Printed on a premium BELLA + CANVAS CVC Jersey Tee, this shirt is made from a lightweight cotton polyester blend that is perfect for everyday wear. Available in youth and adult sizes.
A fresh take on classic camp style. This teal and cream trucker hat features a vibrant Camp Kinneret sunset woven patch with rolling hills, bold stripes of color, and the iconic camp water tower front and center. Adjustable snap back. Available in XS, One Size and XL.
A fresh take on classic camp style. This gray, green and black trucker hat features a vibrant Camp Kinneret sunset woven patch with rolling hills, bold stripes of color, and the iconic camp water tower front and center. Adjustable snap back. Available in XS, One Size and XL.
Bring a little piece of camp to the beach or pool with the vibrant Camp Kinneret Deluxe Beach Towel. Featuring a bold sunset design over the Agoura Hills landscape and iconic water tower, this towel captures the spirit of camp in bright, eye catching color. Measuring 35 x 60 inches, it is the perfect size for the beach, pool days, or any outdoor adventure.
Enjoy your favorite coffee or tea with the Camp Kinneret Cork Base Mug, featuring the classic Camp Kinneret Agoura Hills crest. With its clean matte finish and natural cork base, this mug blends modern style with everyday functionality. The 12 oz ceramic mug includes a secure lid with a sliding drink opening, making it perfect for mornings at home, the office, or on the go. The natural cork base helps prevent scratches on surfaces while providing a non slip grip.
Enjoy your favorite coffee or tea with the Camp Kinneret Cork Base Mug, featuring the classic Camp Kinneret Agoura Hills crest. With its clean matte finish and natural cork base, this mug blends modern style with everyday functionality. The 12 oz ceramic mug includes a secure lid with a sliding drink opening, making it perfect for mornings at home, the office, or on the go. The natural cork base helps prevent scratches on surfaces while providing a non slip grip.
Carry camp with you everyday. Our Camp Kinneret keychains are a simple way to hold on to those unforgettable summer moments all year long.
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