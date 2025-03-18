Education for the Extraordinary's Silent Auction 2025

Looking to elevate your fitness game? This is your chance! Griffin Elite is offering a ONE-YEAR MEMBERSHIP (valued at $300!) in our silent auction—an incredible opportunity to train, recover, and transform like never before.
Don't miss out on this exclusive membership! Put in your bid on Saturday and secure a year of elite fitness at Griffin Elite.
Looking to elevate your fitness game? This is your chance! Griffin Elite is offering a ONE-YEAR MEMBERSHIP (valued at $300!) in our silent auction—an incredible opportunity to train, recover, and transform like never before.
Don't miss out on this exclusive membership! Put in your bid on Saturday and secure a year of elite fitness at Griffin Elite.
Doterra Basket #1
$60
Starting bid
Exciting news! Our silent auction just got even more special thanks to the generosity of one of our amazing parents and A PEACEful Place! They've donated beautifully curated baskets filled with thoughtful goodies, making this event one you won't want to miss.
Join us in showing appreciation for these incredible donations and get ready to bid! Every contribution helps support our cause, and we can't wait to see the excitement unfold.
Which basket are you most looking forward to? Let’s make this auction unforgettable! 🎉
Exciting news! Our silent auction just got even more special thanks to the generosity of one of our amazing parents and A PEACEful Place! They've donated beautifully curated baskets filled with thoughtful goodies, making this event one you won't want to miss.
Join us in showing appreciation for these incredible donations and get ready to bid! Every contribution helps support our cause, and we can't wait to see the excitement unfold.
Which basket are you most looking forward to? Let’s make this auction unforgettable! 🎉
Doterra Basket #2
$25
Starting bid
Exciting news! Our silent auction just got even more special thanks to the generosity of one of our amazing parents and A PEACEful Place! They've donated beautifully curated baskets filled with thoughtful goodies, making this event one you won't want to miss.
Join us in showing appreciation for these incredible donations and get ready to bid! Every contribution helps support our cause, and we can't wait to see the excitement unfold.
Which basket are you most looking forward to? Let’s make this auction unforgettable! 🎉
Exciting news! Our silent auction just got even more special thanks to the generosity of one of our amazing parents and A PEACEful Place! They've donated beautifully curated baskets filled with thoughtful goodies, making this event one you won't want to miss.
Join us in showing appreciation for these incredible donations and get ready to bid! Every contribution helps support our cause, and we can't wait to see the excitement unfold.
Which basket are you most looking forward to? Let’s make this auction unforgettable! 🎉
Schrieber Foods
$100
Starting bid
Gourmet Cheese Baskets with 4 varieties of Schreiber's most popular cheeses. Valued at $400.00!
Gourmet Cheese Baskets with 4 varieties of Schreiber's most popular cheeses. Valued at $400.00!
Family Game Night Basket
$35
Starting bid
Looking for the perfect way to spend quality time with your loved ones? Bid on this Family Night Basket, generously provided by Stockyards, Chick-fil-A, and Cinemark Florence! 🎉
This basket has everything you need for a fun-filled evening.
Don't miss your chance to win this incredible package and create lasting memories with your family! Place your bids on Saturday and support a great cause. 🏆💙
Looking for the perfect way to spend quality time with your loved ones? Bid on this Family Night Basket, generously provided by Stockyards, Chick-fil-A, and Cinemark Florence! 🎉
This basket has everything you need for a fun-filled evening.
Don't miss your chance to win this incredible package and create lasting memories with your family! Place your bids on Saturday and support a great cause. 🏆💙
Triple Crown MMA
$240
Starting bid
Train Like a Champion!
Triple Crown Athletic is proud to offer an incredible donation for our upcoming silent auction: two (2) three-month memberships to your choice of CrossFit and/or Brazilian Jiu Jitsu training!
Whether you're looking to boost your strength and endurance with CrossFit or master the art of self-defense and discipline through BJJ, this is your chance to take your fitness to the next level — or even try something totally new.
Valued at over $800!!
Train Like a Champion!
Triple Crown Athletic is proud to offer an incredible donation for our upcoming silent auction: two (2) three-month memberships to your choice of CrossFit and/or Brazilian Jiu Jitsu training!
Whether you're looking to boost your strength and endurance with CrossFit or master the art of self-defense and discipline through BJJ, this is your chance to take your fitness to the next level — or even try something totally new.
Valued at over $800!!
Private Yoga Class for small group
$60
Starting bid
Looking for a serene and revitalizing experience? Bid on a private group yoga class with the incredible Sara Dauwe—perfect for up to 8 people! Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just starting your practice, this exclusive session will bring balance, relaxation, and connection to you and your group.
Gather your friends, family, or colleagues for a personalized session that caters to all levels. Stretch, breathe, and unwind together under Sara’s expert guidance in a calming and welcoming atmosphere.
Don’t miss the chance to win this unique wellness experience—place your bid on May 17th and bring tranquility to your life! 🧘♀️💙
Looking for a serene and revitalizing experience? Bid on a private group yoga class with the incredible Sara Dauwe—perfect for up to 8 people! Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just starting your practice, this exclusive session will bring balance, relaxation, and connection to you and your group.
Gather your friends, family, or colleagues for a personalized session that caters to all levels. Stretch, breathe, and unwind together under Sara’s expert guidance in a calming and welcoming atmosphere.
Don’t miss the chance to win this unique wellness experience—place your bid on May 17th and bring tranquility to your life! 🧘♀️💙
Cincinnati Date Night
$210
Starting bid
Indulge in Cincinnati's best dining experiences with this incredible Restaurant Lovers Basket up for grabs! 🍽️✨
This mouthwatering bundle includes: 🍷 $500 Jeff Ruby – Treat yourself to a world-class steakhouse experience! 🔥 2 x $50 Eli’s BBQ – Savor the smoky, finger-licking goodness of Cincinnati’s favorite BBQ. 🍹 2 x $50 Hi-Mark – Enjoy craft cocktails and elevated bites in a cozy atmosphere. 🥂 $25 Allyn’s Cafe – A hidden gem for flavorful eats and refreshing drinks. 🍕 $25 Fireside Pizza – Because no foodie adventure is complete without amazing pizza!
Bid on this basket and let your taste buds take a tour of the city’s best flavors! 🎉 All proceeds support our cause, so let’s raise funds while raising forks! 🍴
Indulge in Cincinnati's best dining experiences with this incredible Restaurant Lovers Basket up for grabs! 🍽️✨
This mouthwatering bundle includes: 🍷 $500 Jeff Ruby – Treat yourself to a world-class steakhouse experience! 🔥 2 x $50 Eli’s BBQ – Savor the smoky, finger-licking goodness of Cincinnati’s favorite BBQ. 🍹 2 x $50 Hi-Mark – Enjoy craft cocktails and elevated bites in a cozy atmosphere. 🥂 $25 Allyn’s Cafe – A hidden gem for flavorful eats and refreshing drinks. 🍕 $25 Fireside Pizza – Because no foodie adventure is complete without amazing pizza!
Bid on this basket and let your taste buds take a tour of the city’s best flavors! 🎉 All proceeds support our cause, so let’s raise funds while raising forks! 🍴
Beauty Basket
$40
Starting bid
Indulge in self-care with our luxurious Beauty Basket, up for grabs in our silent auction! 🌿
This basket is packed with everything you need for a perfect pampering session.
Support a great cause while treating yourself!
⏳ Auction opens Saturday morning and concludes at 8:00 pm! Don’t miss out on the chance to win this beauty bonanza!
Indulge in self-care with our luxurious Beauty Basket, up for grabs in our silent auction! 🌿
This basket is packed with everything you need for a perfect pampering session.
Support a great cause while treating yourself!
⏳ Auction opens Saturday morning and concludes at 8:00 pm! Don’t miss out on the chance to win this beauty bonanza!
Entertainment Package
$300
Starting bid
65-inch Samsung TV and a PS5 Fortnite edition!
Over $1000 value!!
65-inch Samsung TV and a PS5 Fortnite edition!
Over $1000 value!!
FC Cincinnati tickets
$90
Starting bid
A huge shoutout to Jani King for their incredible generosity—donating 4 tickets to an FC Cincinnati game!
📅 Bidding Opens: May 17th Don't miss your chance to snag these amazing seats! Stay tuned for all the details. ⚽🔥
4 tickets in section 127. Valued at over $300!
A huge shoutout to Jani King for their incredible generosity—donating 4 tickets to an FC Cincinnati game!
📅 Bidding Opens: May 17th Don't miss your chance to snag these amazing seats! Stay tuned for all the details. ⚽🔥
4 tickets in section 127. Valued at over $300!
Body Bakery Basket #1
$70
Starting bid
Indulge Guilt-Free with The BodyBakery & Co.
We’re thrilled to feature two of the BodyBakery’s Ultimate Protein Dessert baskets in our silent auction! This exclusive item is perfect for health-conscious foodies who crave something sweet without compromising their fitness goals. 💪🏻 $225.00 Value!
Indulge Guilt-Free with The BodyBakery & Co.
We’re thrilled to feature two of the BodyBakery’s Ultimate Protein Dessert baskets in our silent auction! This exclusive item is perfect for health-conscious foodies who crave something sweet without compromising their fitness goals. 💪🏻 $225.00 Value!
Body Bakery Basket #2
$70
Starting bid
Indulge Guilt-Free with The BodyBakery & Co.
We’re thrilled to feature two of the BodyBakery’s Ultimate Protein Dessert baskets in our silent auction! This exclusive item is perfect for health-conscious foodies who crave something sweet without compromising their fitness goals. 💪🏻 $225 Value!
Indulge Guilt-Free with The BodyBakery & Co.
We’re thrilled to feature two of the BodyBakery’s Ultimate Protein Dessert baskets in our silent auction! This exclusive item is perfect for health-conscious foodies who crave something sweet without compromising their fitness goals. 💪🏻 $225 Value!
Pampered Chef Basket
$40
Starting bid
Indulge in some culinary magic with this Pampered Chef Basket, generously donated by the amazing Paula Burden! 🥣✨ Whether you're a seasoned chef or just love to whip up something delicious, this basket is packed with must-have kitchen tools and goodies to make every meal special.
Bid on this fabulous item and treat yourself (or someone special) to a little kitchen luxury—all while supporting a great cause!
📍 Join the silent auction and place your bid on Saturday! 💰 Every dollar raised helps make a difference.
Don't miss out—happy bidding! 🎉
Indulge in some culinary magic with this Pampered Chef Basket, generously donated by the amazing Paula Burden! 🥣✨ Whether you're a seasoned chef or just love to whip up something delicious, this basket is packed with must-have kitchen tools and goodies to make every meal special.
Bid on this fabulous item and treat yourself (or someone special) to a little kitchen luxury—all while supporting a great cause!
📍 Join the silent auction and place your bid on Saturday! 💰 Every dollar raised helps make a difference.
Don't miss out—happy bidding! 🎉
Summer Family Fun Basket
$40
Starting bid
We’re thrilled to announce that Skinner Family Fun Center has generously donated an amazing Silent Auction Basket for our upcoming event! 🎉
Place your bids on Saturday and support a great cause—every dollar helps! 🏆 Join us for the silent auction and don’t miss out on the chance to take home this fantastic prize.
Thank you, Skinner Family Fun Center, for your generosity and commitment to making our community brighter! ❤️
We’re thrilled to announce that Skinner Family Fun Center has generously donated an amazing Silent Auction Basket for our upcoming event! 🎉
Place your bids on Saturday and support a great cause—every dollar helps! 🏆 Join us for the silent auction and don’t miss out on the chance to take home this fantastic prize.
Thank you, Skinner Family Fun Center, for your generosity and commitment to making our community brighter! ❤️
Bourbon Basket
$45
Starting bid
Bourbon Lovers, This One’s for You! 🥃
Provision Living Crown Ridge is excited to present a truly special silent auction item—a Bourbon-Themed Basket filled with everything a bourbon enthusiast could dream of!
Bid on this exclusive basket and support a great cause!
Every bid helps make a difference in our community.
Tag your bourbon-loving friends and spread the word—because this is one auction item you won’t want to miss!
Valued at $150!
Bourbon Lovers, This One’s for You! 🥃
Provision Living Crown Ridge is excited to present a truly special silent auction item—a Bourbon-Themed Basket filled with everything a bourbon enthusiast could dream of!
Bid on this exclusive basket and support a great cause!
Every bid helps make a difference in our community.
Tag your bourbon-loving friends and spread the word—because this is one auction item you won’t want to miss!
Valued at $150!
Student Artist Basket
$25
Starting bid
We’re beyond excited to showcase this one-of-a-kind silent auction item: a custom tote bag, cup, and comic book, all designed by one of our incredibly talented students at Education for the Extraordinary! 🎨📖☕
This exclusive set is a testament to the creativity and hard work of our students, making it a truly special piece to bid on. Whether you’re a collector, a supporter of young artists, or just love unique treasures, this is your chance to own something extraordinary.
Bidding starts soon—don’t miss out on supporting our students and taking home a masterpiece! 🏆
We’re beyond excited to showcase this one-of-a-kind silent auction item: a custom tote bag, cup, and comic book, all designed by one of our incredibly talented students at Education for the Extraordinary! 🎨📖☕
This exclusive set is a testament to the creativity and hard work of our students, making it a truly special piece to bid on. Whether you’re a collector, a supporter of young artists, or just love unique treasures, this is your chance to own something extraordinary.
Bidding starts soon—don’t miss out on supporting our students and taking home a masterpiece! 🏆
Couples Bourbon Trail Getaway
$400
Starting bid
🍂🥃 Exclusive Silent Auction Alert: Couples Getaway on the Bourbon Trail! 🥃🍂
Indulge in a romantic escape like no other! Bid on an unforgettable Couples Getaway on the Bourbon Trail, where you and your special someone will sip, savor, and explore the finest distilleries Kentucky has to offer.
Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience! Place your bid on Saturday and raise your glass to adventure. 🍾💛
🍂🥃 Exclusive Silent Auction Alert: Couples Getaway on the Bourbon Trail! 🥃🍂
Indulge in a romantic escape like no other! Bid on an unforgettable Couples Getaway on the Bourbon Trail, where you and your special someone will sip, savor, and explore the finest distilleries Kentucky has to offer.
Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience! Place your bid on Saturday and raise your glass to adventure. 🍾💛
Luxury Caboose in the Smokies
$500
Starting bid
Silent Auction: Luxury Caboose Stay in the Smokies! 🏔️
Escape to the stunning Smoky Mountains with this exclusive two-night stay in a luxury caboose! Nestled in picturesque surroundings, this unique retreat offers comfort, adventure, and an unforgettable experience.
✨ What’s Included? 🔥 Two-night stay in a beautifully restored caboose 🦙 Five passes to ranch activities: Goat & bison feeding, pet mini donkeys, model train tickets & more! 🚶♂️ Access to hiking trails, playground & game room 🌄 Breathtaking views of bison roaming right outside your window 🔥 Outdoor fire pit for cozy nights under the stars
🏡 Caboose Amenities: ✔️ 1 Queen bed, 1 Full-size bed, 1 Twin sleeper sofa ✔️ Full kitchen & bathroom with heated tile floors ✔️ Linens, towels, & two satellite TVs ✔️ Free WiFi ✔️ Pet-friendly! ($60+tax pet fee applies)
📍 Auction Details: Online Bidding-May17th ONLY
A $100 security deposit is required at booking and refunded within two weeks of checkout
Silent Auction: Luxury Caboose Stay in the Smokies! 🏔️
Escape to the stunning Smoky Mountains with this exclusive two-night stay in a luxury caboose! Nestled in picturesque surroundings, this unique retreat offers comfort, adventure, and an unforgettable experience.
✨ What’s Included? 🔥 Two-night stay in a beautifully restored caboose 🦙 Five passes to ranch activities: Goat & bison feeding, pet mini donkeys, model train tickets & more! 🚶♂️ Access to hiking trails, playground & game room 🌄 Breathtaking views of bison roaming right outside your window 🔥 Outdoor fire pit for cozy nights under the stars
🏡 Caboose Amenities: ✔️ 1 Queen bed, 1 Full-size bed, 1 Twin sleeper sofa ✔️ Full kitchen & bathroom with heated tile floors ✔️ Linens, towels, & two satellite TVs ✔️ Free WiFi ✔️ Pet-friendly! ($60+tax pet fee applies)
📍 Auction Details: Online Bidding-May17th ONLY
A $100 security deposit is required at booking and refunded within two weeks of checkout
La'Mae Teacher Basket
$25
Starting bid
Looking for the perfect gift or a treat for yourself? Don't miss out on La'Mae’s custom Teacher Basket & Wine Basket at our silent auction!
Bid on these beautiful baskets and support a great cause! Every bid makes a difference. Tag your friends and get ready to win big! 💕
Looking for the perfect gift or a treat for yourself? Don't miss out on La'Mae’s custom Teacher Basket & Wine Basket at our silent auction!
Bid on these beautiful baskets and support a great cause! Every bid makes a difference. Tag your friends and get ready to win big! 💕
La'Mae Wine Basket
$25
Starting bid
Looking for the perfect gift or a treat for yourself? Don't miss out on La'Mae’s custom Teacher Basket & Wine Basket at our silent auction!
Bid on these beautiful baskets and support a great cause! Every bid makes a difference. Tag your friends and get ready to win big! 💕
Looking for the perfect gift or a treat for yourself? Don't miss out on La'Mae’s custom Teacher Basket & Wine Basket at our silent auction!
Bid on these beautiful baskets and support a great cause! Every bid makes a difference. Tag your friends and get ready to win big! 💕
Behle Street by Shelia
$30
Starting bid
Grab dinner and drinks while listening to live music this summer with $100 in gift cards to Behle Street by Shelia!
Grab dinner and drinks while listening to live music this summer with $100 in gift cards to Behle Street by Shelia!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!