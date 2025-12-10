Education Rocks: Ways to Give

Make a lasting impact by sponsoring the education of a child in need. Through our Angel Sponsorship Program, your support helps break the cycle of poverty—80% of your contribution goes directly toward the student’s education, while 20% fuels our mission to grow and reach more children.





As a token of our appreciation, you’ll receive a heartfelt thank you letter and a personalized video from the student whose life you're changing.





Sponsor one child or several—your generosity shapes futures.