Education Rocks: Ways to Give

One Time Gift
Pay what you can

Show your support by donating a one-time gift which will allow us to open the opportunity to ensure we can grow the number of sponsors supporting students in more developing countries around the globe.
👉 Donate Any Amount


Angel Sponsorship
$458

Make a lasting impact by sponsoring the education of a child in need. Through our Angel Sponsorship Program, your support helps break the cycle of poverty—80% of your contribution goes directly toward the student’s education, while 20% fuels our mission to grow and reach more children.


As a token of our appreciation, you’ll receive a heartfelt thank you letter and a personalized video from the student whose life you're changing.


Sponsor one child or several—your generosity shapes futures.

Beds for Bali
$150

Provide a mattress, bedding, and a desk for a student who doesn’t even have a place to sleep or study.

Sponsor an Event
Pay what you can

Our events aren’t just fundraisers—they’re catalysts for change. When you sponsor an Education Rocks event, you’re helping children around the world access the education they deserve while aligning your brand with purpose, community, and impact.

Whether you're looking to support youth leadership, educational access, or community engagement, there’s a signature event for you:

🗓 2026 Event Sponsorship Opportunities

  • 🎓 Leadership Summit – $5,000
    Help bring student leaders together for a transformative day of workshops, inspiration, and growth.
  • 🎲 Casino Night Presenting Sponsor – $20,000
    A high-end fundraising experience with powerful exposure for your brand—and even greater returns for the children we serve.
  • 🥎 Kickball Tournament – $7,000
    A high-energy, community-filled day of fun that directly funds education for children in need.

As a sponsor, you'll receive:

  • Logo placement on event signage, shirts, and materials
  • Shout-outs in social media, press, and post-event wrap-ups
  • Opportunities to connect directly with donors, students, and community leaders
  • The chance to witness the joy and impact your support creates

👉 Be part of something bigger. Sponsor an event and change lives.

Tracey Taylor Prescod Memorial Scholarship Fund
Pay what you can

In memory of Tracey Taylor Prescod’s generous spirit and unwavering belief in the power of education, this special scholarship helps make participation in our Walk in Their Shoes trip possible for students who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity.


Each year, the scholarship covers a portion—or all—of the costs for selected U.S. student sponsors to travel to Bali, walk in the footsteps of the children they support, and gain a life-changing global perspective.

Tracey’s legacy lives on through every student this scholarship empowers.

