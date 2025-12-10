Education Rocks: Ways to Give

About this shop
Show your support by donating a one-time gift which will allow us to open the opportunity to ensure we can grow the number of sponsors supporting students in more developing countries around the globe.
👉 Donate Any Amount
Make a lasting impact by sponsoring the education of a child in need. Through our Angel Sponsorship Program, your support helps break the cycle of poverty—80% of your contribution goes directly toward the student’s education, while 20% fuels our mission to grow and reach more children.
As a token of our appreciation, you’ll receive a heartfelt thank you letter and a personalized video from the student whose life you're changing.
Sponsor one child or several—your generosity shapes futures.
Provide a mattress, bedding, and a desk for a student who doesn’t even have a place to sleep or study.
Our events aren’t just fundraisers—they’re catalysts for change. When you sponsor an Education Rocks event, you’re helping children around the world access the education they deserve while aligning your brand with purpose, community, and impact.
Whether you're looking to support youth leadership, educational access, or community engagement, there’s a signature event for you:
As a sponsor, you'll receive:
👉 Be part of something bigger. Sponsor an event and change lives.
In memory of Tracey Taylor Prescod’s generous spirit and unwavering belief in the power of education, this special scholarship helps make participation in our Walk in Their Shoes trip possible for students who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity.
Each year, the scholarship covers a portion—or all—of the costs for selected U.S. student sponsors to travel to Bali, walk in the footsteps of the children they support, and gain a life-changing global perspective.
Tracey’s legacy lives on through every student this scholarship empowers.
