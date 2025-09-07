Education Solutions International Inc.

Offered by

Education Solutions International Inc.

About this shop

Education Solutions International Inc.'s Math Tutoring

Elementary School Math Tutoring (Hourly) item
Elementary School Math Tutoring (Hourly)
$150

Give Your Students the Math Foundation They Deserve

Our comprehensive elementary math tutoring program combines personalized instruction with engaging, hands-on project-based learning to help every student truly master the mathematical concepts they need to thrive.

We don't just teach procedures—we build deep understanding. Through interactive projects and targeted tutoring across all elementary math subjects, students develop both the conceptual knowledge and practical problem-solving skills that will set them up for confidence and success in middle school, high school, and beyond.


Why Choose Our Program?

  • Personalized tutoring that meets each student where they are
  • Project-based learning that makes math meaningful and fun
  • Focus on mastery, not memorization
  • Strong foundational skills that prepare students for advanced mathematics
  • Proven approach that builds both understanding and confidence

Don't let your students struggle with math gaps later—invest in their mathematical foundation today. Because when students truly understand elementary math, they're prepared to excel in any mathematical challenge that comes their way.

Middle School Math Tutoring (Hourly) item
Middle School Math Tutoring (Hourly)
$175

Bridge the Gap to Mathematical Success

Middle school math is where everything changes—abstract thinking, complex problem-solving, and the foundation for all future STEM success. Our targeted tutoring program helps students navigate this critical transition with confidence.

We specialize in transforming math anxiety into math mastery through personalized instruction that meets each student's unique learning style. From pre-algebra fundamentals to advanced problem-solving strategies, we ensure students don't just survive middle school math—they thrive.


What Sets Us Apart:

  • Expert guidance through algebra readiness and pre-algebra concepts
  • Individualized support that builds confidence during this crucial developmental period
  • Project-based learning that connects math to real-world applications
  • Strong preparation for high school mathematics
  • Proven strategies for overcoming common middle school math challenges

Don't let middle school math struggles derail your student's academic future. Invest in tutoring that builds the critical thinking skills and mathematical confidence they need for high school success.

High School Math Tutoring (hourly) item
High School Math Tutoring (hourly)
$200

Unlock Your Path to College and Career Success

High school mathematics opens doors—to advanced coursework, competitive colleges, and rewarding STEM careers. Our comprehensive tutoring program ensures students master everything from Algebra I through Calculus, with the deep understanding needed for standardized test success and college readiness.

We combine rigorous academic support with practical application, helping students see how advanced mathematical concepts connect to their future goals. Whether preparing for the SAT/ACT, tackling AP courses, or building skills for engineering and science programs, we provide the expert guidance students need to excel.


Your Investment in Success:

  • Comprehensive coverage: Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Pre-Calculus, and Calculus
  • SAT/ACT test preparation and strategy
  • AP exam preparation with proven success rates
  • College-level problem-solving and critical thinking skills
  • Real-world applications that demonstrate the power of mathematics
  • Expert instructors with advanced degrees and teaching experience

Don't let challenging math courses limit your student's opportunities. Give them the competitive edge they need for college admissions, scholarship opportunities, and future career success.

Summer Math Tutoring (Hourly) item
Summer Math Tutoring (Hourly)
$175

Don't Let Summer Break Become a Learning Break!

Summer Tutoring That Sets Students Up for Success

While other students are losing months of academic progress, your child can be gaining the edge they need for next year. Our intensive summer tutoring program transforms the traditional "summer slide" into a "summer surge" of mathematical confidence and mastery.

Why Summer Tutoring Works:Prevent Learning Loss - Keep skills sharp and knowledge fresh
Get Ahead - Master next year's concepts before school starts
Build Confidence - Start the new school year feeling prepared and capable
Flexible Scheduling - Fits around family vacations and summer activities
Personalized Learning - Focused attention your child can't get in crowded classrooms

Perfect for:

  • Students who struggled this past year and need to catch up
  • High achievers ready to tackle advanced concepts early
  • Anyone who wants to start next year with confidence and momentum

Limited Summer Spots Available!

Don't wait until fall to address learning gaps or academic goals. Give your child the gift of mathematical confidence this summer—because the best time to build strong foundations is when there's no pressure from homework, tests, and grades.


Education Solutions International - Where Summer Learning Leads to Year-Round Success

Add a donation for Education Solutions International Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!