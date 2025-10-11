2025 Uncorked Silent Auction

Enjoy a relaxing getaway stay in St. Julian's Winery Suite, accommodating up to four guests.

Experience comfort, charm, and the perfect setting for wine lovers looking to unwind and savor Michigan's oldest and most awarded winery.

About the Suite

Our Winery Suite offers a welcoming and comfortable retreat right here at St. Julian Winery & Distillery with

Spacious accommodations for up to four guests

A fully stocked suite with snacks and wine tailored to their preferences

Complimentary wine flights in the Tasting Room

Access to explore our winery and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Paw Paw

We will coordinate directly with the winner to schedule their stay and make sure all details are taken care of. Please have the winner contact Samantha at [email protected] or 989-277-0703 to arrange their visit.





St. Julian is delighted to contribute to the silent auction and look forward to welcoming the winner for a memorable stay.

Total Value: $1,000





About St. Julian:

Our dedication to producing quality wine and juice is 100+ years strong-and it shows! Our portfolio features more than 100 products, including distilled spirits, ciders, and every type of wine, from internationally recognized dry wines to award-winning sweet wines, classic dessert wines, and wines using innovative winemaking techniques.

We're not only the most-awarded winery in Michigan, but we're also the longest-running and the first craft distillery.





For more information, visit:

https://www.stjulian.com/