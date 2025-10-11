Hosted by

2025 Uncorked Silent Auction

2 Tickets - The Purple Rose Theatre Company
2 Tickets - The Purple Rose Theatre Company
$40

Starting bid

Purple Rose Theatre Tickets

Donated by The Purple Rose Theatre Company


Bid to win two tickets to a Thursday Evening, Friday Evening, or Sunday Matinee performance at the renowned Purple Rose Theatre Company in Chelsea, Michigan.


Experience exceptional live theatre founded by acclaimed actor Jeff Daniels, featuring outstanding performances and an intimate setting that brings every story to life.

Details:

  • Valid for the 2025–2026 Season
  • Expires August 31, 2026
  • Not valid for special events or Jeff Daniels: Onstage & Unplugged
  • Please call 734.433.7673 for reservations and mention Gift Certificate Code: COMP 25-26
  • Present certificate at time of ticket pick-up

Value: $110

Sip and Stay
Sip and Stay
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing getaway stay in St. Julian's Winery Suite, accommodating up to four guests.

Experience comfort, charm, and the perfect setting for wine lovers looking to unwind and savor Michigan's oldest and most awarded winery.

About the Suite
Our Winery Suite offers a welcoming and comfortable retreat right here at St. Julian Winery & Distillery with

  • Spacious accommodations for up to four guests
  • A fully stocked suite with snacks and wine tailored to their preferences
  • Complimentary wine flights in the Tasting Room
  • Access to explore our winery and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Paw Paw

We will coordinate directly with the winner to schedule their stay and make sure all details are taken care of. Please have the winner contact Samantha at [email protected] or 989-277-0703 to arrange their visit.


St. Julian is delighted to contribute to the silent auction and look forward to welcoming the winner for a memorable stay.

Total Value: $1,000


About St. Julian:

Our dedication to producing quality wine and juice is 100+ years strong-and it shows! Our portfolio features more than 100 products, including distilled spirits, ciders, and every type of wine, from internationally recognized dry wines to award-winning sweet wines, classic dessert wines, and wines using innovative winemaking techniques.

We're not only the most-awarded winery in Michigan, but we're also the longest-running and the first craft distillery.


For more information, visit:

https://www.stjulian.com/

Photography Package
Photography Package
$200

Starting bid

Professional Photography Package

Donated by DJV Productions


Bid to win a professional photography experience from DJV Productions — perfect for capturing your next milestone, event, or professional moment.

Winner may choose one of the following sessions:

  • Headshots for up to 5 people
  • Event Photography (up to 3 hours of coverage)
  • Individual or Family Portraits
  • Personal Branding or Product Photography

Bookings available through January 31, 2026.
Subject to availability. Some restrictions may apply.

Value: $500

5 Hours of Tutoring
5 Hours of Tutoring
$50

Starting bid

5 Hours of One-on-One Tutoring
Donated by College Tutors of Michigan

Give your student the gift of confidence and academic success!
Bid to win a 5-hour block of personalized one-on-one tutoring sessions for subject-based learning or test preparation.

College Tutors of Michigan offers expert, professional tutors who provide customized support in subjects such as math, science, reading, and writing — as well as ACT and SAT prep. Each session is tailored to your student’s goals, learning style, and pace to help them thrive.

📘 Includes:

  • Five (5) hours of private tutoring
  • Choice of subject-based tutoring or test prep
  • In-person or virtual sessions available

Value: $400.00


About College Tutors:


Since 2010, we’ve been helping families find the right tutor to help their students thrive. What started in Michigan has now grown nationwide — with both in-person and online tutoring options available to support learners wherever they are.


For more information, visit: https://collegetutorsmichigan.com/


Pure Michigan Gift Basket
Pure Michigan Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Pure Michigan Snack Basket

Donated by Mary Jane Gifts


Bid to win this Michigan-shaped gift basket filled with delicious treats from across the state! Enjoy a taste of Michigan with favorites like Germack Pistachios, Sanders Sea Salt Caramels, Traverse Bay Cherries, and other locally made snacks that celebrate the Mitten State’s best flavors.


Value: $75

Garnet Jewelry & Wine Gift Set
Garnet Jewelry & Wine Gift Set
$300

Starting bid

Garnet Jewelry & Wine Gift Set

Donated by Jacob Matthew Jewelers


Bid to win this stunning garnet earrings and necklace set, elegantly paired with a bottle of wine and matching wine glasses — the perfect combination of beauty and sophistication.


Valued at $1,000, this luxurious package comes from Jacob Matthew Jewelers, one of Metro Detroit’s premier jewelry destinations. Their expansive 3,000-square-foot showroom, owned and managed by Tammy A. Haggerty, G.G., features one of the area’s largest and most exquisite collections of fine jewelry.

Tammy and her team are dedicated to providing every guest with exceptional service and an unforgettable shopping experience.


For more information, visit www.jacobmatthewjewelers.com

Value: $1,000

3 Nights in Myrtle Beach
3 Nights in Myrtle Beach
$600

Starting bid

3 Nights in Myrtle Beach

Donated by Rob Bovitz, PC

Escape to the coast and enjoy three nights at the Sheraton Broadway Plantation Resort Villas in beautiful Myrtle Beach, South Carolina!


Located steps from Broadway at the Beach and just minutes from the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Family Kingdom Amusement Park, this family-friendly resort offers something for everyone.


Relax in a spacious one- or two-bedroom villa featuring a full kitchen or kitchenette, washer and dryer, Sheraton Signature Sleep Experience Beds, and a private furnished balcony.

Enjoy resort amenities including:

  • Sparkling outdoor pools and a lazy river
  • Splash Cove with waterslides and water features
  • 24-hour fitness center and game room
  • Miniature golf and seasonal poolside dining at Sunny’s Bar & Grill

Includes: Free parking and complimentary Wi-Fi — with no resort fees!


Value: $1,500

Canton HS Graduation Luxury Suite
Canton HS Graduation Luxury Suite
$300

Starting bid

Luxury Suite at the George Gervin GameAbove Center

Donated by Eastern Michigan University


Bid to win an exclusive Luxury Suite at the George Gervin GameAbove Center for the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools June 2026 Graduation Ceremony!


Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime graduation experience in comfort and style. The GameAbove Center features eight private, fully furnished luxury suites, offering premium arena views and an elevated experience for your family and guests.


Each suite includes comfortable seating, a private viewing area, and access to event amenities — making it the perfect way to celebrate your graduate’s big day.


Value: Priceless

Plymouth HS Graduation Luxury Suite (Copy)
$300

Starting bid

Luxury Suite at the George Gervin GameAbove Center

Donated by Eastern Michigan University


Bid to win an exclusive Luxury Suite at the George Gervin GameAbove Center for the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools June 2026 Graduation Ceremony!


Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime graduation experience in comfort and style. The GameAbove Center features eight private, fully furnished luxury suites, offering premium arena views and an elevated experience for your family and guests.


Each suite includes comfortable seating, a private viewing area, and access to event amenities — making it the perfect way to celebrate your graduate’s big day.


Value: Priceless

Salem HS Graduation Luxury Suite (Copy) (Copy)
$300

Starting bid

Luxury Suite at the George Gervin GameAbove Center

Donated by Eastern Michigan University


Bid to win an exclusive Luxury Suite at the George Gervin GameAbove Center for the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools June 2026 Graduation Ceremony!


Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime graduation experience in comfort and style. The GameAbove Center features eight private, fully furnished luxury suites, offering premium arena views and an elevated experience for your family and guests.


Each suite includes comfortable seating, a private viewing area, and access to event amenities — making it the perfect way to celebrate your graduate’s big day.


Value: Priceless

Mexican Fiesta Gift Certificates
Mexican Fiesta Gift Certificates
$20

Starting bid

Mexican Fiesta Gift Certificates

Donated by Mexican Fiesta Restaurants


Bid to win two $25 gift certificates to enjoy the authentic flavors of Mexican Fiesta!


Treat yourself to freshly made favorites like sizzling fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, and their famous chips and salsa — all served in a warm and festive atmosphere. Perfect for a family night out or a fun dinner with friends!


Value: $50

4-Course Dinner & Wine for Two
4-Course Dinner & Wine for Two
$50

Starting bid

4-Course Dinner & Wine for Two

Donated by Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Canton


Bid to win a 4-course dining experience for two, complete with a thoughtfully selected wine pairing at Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Canton.


Enjoy authentic Italian flavors in a warm and inviting atmosphere, featuring freshly prepared dishes made from the finest ingredients — from classic pastas and entrées to decadent desserts.


Value: $130.00

Gift Card & Swag Pack
Gift Card & Swag Pack
$40

Starting bid

Gift Card & Swag Pack

Donated by Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union (MSGCU)

Bid to win a fantastic prize bundle:

  • A $50 gift card
  • A branded backpack
  • MSGCU “swag” items

Together, this pack is valued at $125 and represents the generous commitment of MSGCU to supporting members and local communities.

Gift Card & Swag Basket
Gift Card & Swag Basket
$40

Starting bid

Gift Card & Swag Pack

Donated by Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union (MSGCU)

Bid to win a fantastic prize bundle:

  • A $50 gift card
  • A branded basket
  • MSGCU “swag” items

Together, this pack is valued at $125 and represents the generous commitment of MSGCU to supporting members and local communities.

Lions Tailgate Chair & Whiskey Set
Lions Tailgate Chair & Whiskey Set
$40

Starting bid

Lions Tailgate Chair & Whiskey Set


Donated by Canton Chamber of Commerce - Thomas Paden


Bid to win this Detroit Lions tailgate folding chair paired with a premium bottle of whiskey — the perfect combination for game day comfort and celebration!

Show your team spirit in style while relaxing in this sturdy, portable chair designed for true Lions fans.


Value: $100.00

Mini Coca-Cola Refrigerator
Mini Coca-Cola Refrigerator
$10

Starting bid

Mini Coca-Cola Refrigerator

Donated by Canton Chamber of Commerce - Thomas Paden


Bid to win this Mini 6-Can Coca-Cola Refrigerator — a fun and functional addition to any home, office, or dorm room!


Perfect for keeping your favorite beverages chilled and ready to enjoy, this compact fridge features the iconic Coca-Cola design and efficient cooling in a portable size.


Value: $40.00

Health & Wellness Basket
Health & Wellness Basket
$30

Starting bid

Health & Wellness Basket

Donated by Rooted Chiropractic


Bid to win this Health and Wellness Basket from Rooted Chiropractic, designed to help you relax, recharge, and restore balance.


This thoughtfully curated basket includes items to promote both health and wealth, offering the perfect mix of self-care essentials and wellness-inspired gifts.


Value:$100.00

Health & Wellness Basket
$30

Starting bid

Health & Wellness Basket

Donated by Rooted Chiropractic


Bid to win this Health and Wellness Basket from Rooted Chiropractic, designed to help you relax, recharge, and restore balance.


This thoughtfully curated basket includes items to promote both health and wealth, offering the perfect mix of self-care essentials and wellness-inspired gifts.


Value:$100.00

Raising Cane's Gift Basket
Raising Cane’s Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Raising Cane’s Gift Basket

Donated by Canton Chamber - Thomas Paden


Bid to win this Raising Cane’s Basket filled with fan-favorite goodies and exclusive Cane’s swag! Perfect for any chicken finger lover, this basket brings a taste of fun and flavor from one of America’s favorite fast-casual restaurants.


Value: $75.00

College Coaching: Personalized Guidance for Your Teen
College Coaching: Personalized Guidance for Your Teen
$300

Starting bid

One-on-one College Coaching for Your High Schooler.

Because You’ve Done Everything Right. Now Let’s Get College Right Too.

You’ve supported, encouraged, and guided your child every step of the way.
Now they’re facing one of the biggest decisions of their life, and you’re supposed to have all the answers.


At Pathfinders College & Career Advisors, we help families of Sophomores and Juniors (and Seniors) like yours make informed, confident choices, starting with your child’s future career, not just a college name.


Because the smartest path isn’t the most expensive, it’s the one that leads to a fulfilling, financially sound future.


· Personalized Career Mapping

· Strategic College Selection

. Debt-Minimizing Financial Planning Guidance


Start with the career. Choose the right school. Maximize the return on investment. Minimize debt.


Value: $1,500


Our Story:


At Pathfinders College & Career Advisors we have been helping students find their best-fit career path and college for over a decade.


To date, Pathfinders has graduated over 1500 seniors, successfully working with each student and their parent or parents on one-to-one educational, financial, and fit plans for getting the best return on investment in higher education.


For more information, visit: https://www.pathfindersadvisors.com/

Signed Hockey Hall of Fame Picture
Signed Hockey Hall of Fame Picture
$200

Starting bid

Signed Hockey Hall of Fame Picture

Donated by PCEF


Bid to win this signed Scottie and Gordie Hockey Hall of Fame picture — a remarkable collectible honoring two of hockey’s greatest legends.


Perfect for fans and collectors alike, this framed piece captures the spirit and legacy of the game, making it a standout addition to any sports memorabilia collection


Perfect for displaying in your home, office, or fan cave!


Value: $300

Labrador Cellars Framed Picture
Labrador Cellars Framed Picture
$30

Starting bid

Labrador Cellars Framed Picture

Donated by PCEF


Bid to win this Labrador Cellars picture, a charming and stylish piece of art perfect for wine lovers and dog enthusiasts alike.


Featuring a delightful design that captures the playful spirit of the Labrador and the elegance of fine wine, this artwork will make a wonderful addition to your home, office, or wine room décor.


Value: $100

Timeless Necklace
Timeless Necklace
$30

Starting bid

Timeless Necklace

Donated by PCEF


Bid to win this beautiful, versatile necklace — a timeless piece that complements any outfit in your wardrobe.


Whether dressing up for a special occasion or adding a touch of elegance to your everyday look, this necklace is the perfect finishing touch.


Value: $100

Fox Hills Golf Package
Fox Hills Golf Package
$30

Starting bid

Fox Hills Golf Package

Donated by Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center


Bid to win this exclusive golf package from Fox Hills, one of Michigan’s premier golf destinations.


Enjoy 18 holes of golf surrounded by beautiful scenery, rolling greens, and exceptional course conditions. Perfect for a relaxing day on the links with friends or family!


Value: $100

New Face New Body Gift Certificate
New Face New Body Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

New Face New Body Gift Certificate

Donated by New Face New Body – Canton, MI


Bid to win this gift certificate from New Face New Body, where confidence begins with radiant skin!


Reveal your best skin with professional care from the experts at New Face New Body.

For over 20 years, their team has helped clients look and feel their best through advanced skincare services — including laser hair removal, facials, waxing, and more.


Treat yourself to the rejuvenation you deserve and experience personalized skincare in a relaxing, welcoming environment.


Value: $100

New Face New Body Gift Certificate #2
New Face New Body Gift Certificate #2
$30

Starting bid

New Face New Body Gift Certificate

Donated by New Face New Body – Canton, MI


Bid to win this gift certificate from New Face New Body, where confidence begins with radiant skin!


Reveal your best skin with professional care from the experts at New Face New Body.

For over 20 years, their team has helped clients look and feel their best through advanced skincare services — including laser hair removal, facials, waxing, and more.


Treat yourself to the rejuvenation you deserve and experience personalized skincare in a relaxing, welcoming environment.


Value: $100

Signed Alex Anzalone Detroit Lions Jersey
Signed Alex Anzalone Detroit Lions Jersey
$175

Starting bid

Signed Alex Anzalone Detroit Lions Jersey

Bruce Show Pro Sports


Bid to win this authentically signed Alex Anzalone Detroit Lions jersey — a must-have for any Detroit Lions fan or sports memorabilia collector!


This jersey has been autographed in permanent black Sharpie marker and authenticated by Beckett Authentication Services, with the official Beckett hologram attached for verification.


Show your team pride with this exclusive collectible from one of Detroit’s standout defensive players. Perfect for display in your home, office, or fan cave.


Value: $400

Signed Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Jersey
Signed Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Jersey
$280

Starting bid

Signed Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Jersey
Bruce Show Pro Sports


Bid to win this authentically signed Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions jersey — a must-have for any Detroit Lions fan or sports memorabilia collector!


This jersey has been autographed in permanent black Sharpie marker and authenticated by Beckett Authentication Services, with the official Beckett hologram attached for verification.


Show your team pride with this exclusive collectible from one of Detroit’s star defensive players. Perfect for display in your home, office, or fan cave.


Value: $550

Signed Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Jersey (#2)
Signed Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Jersey (#2)
$280

Starting bid

Signed Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Jersey
Bruce Show Pro Sports


Bid to win this authentically signed Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions jersey — a must-have for any Detroit Lions fan or sports memorabilia collector!


This jersey has been autographed in permanent black Sharpie marker and authenticated by Beckett Authentication Services, with the official Beckett hologram attached for verification.


Show your team pride with this exclusive collectible from one of Detroit’s star defensive players. Perfect for display in your home, office, or fan cave.


Value: $550

Detroit Lions "Winner's Choice" Jersey Lot
Detroit Lions “Winner’s Choice” Jersey Lot
$100

Starting bid

Detroit Lions “Winner’s Choice” Jersey Lot
Bruce Show Pro Sports


Bid to win your choice of an official Detroit Lions alternate jerseyJahmyr Gibbs or Jared Goff — worn during special home games!


These adult extra-large, high-quality jerseys feature stitched lettering and are perfect for cheering on the Lions from home, your favorite sports bar, or at Ford Field.


The winning bidder will also have the option to double their winning bid and take home both jerseys!



Value: $160

Detroit Lions "Winner's Choice" Jersey Lot
Detroit Lions “Winner’s Choice” Jersey Lot
$100

Starting bid

Detroit Lions “Winner’s Choice” Jersey Lot
Bruce Show Pro Sports


Bid to win your choice of an official Detroit Lions alternate jersey — Aiden Hutchinson or Amon-Ra St. Brown — worn during special home games!


These adult extra-large, high-quality jerseys feature stitched lettering and are perfect for cheering on the Lions from home, your favorite sports bar, or at Ford Field.


The winning bidder will also have the option to double their winning bid and take home both jerseys!



Value: $160

Signed Blake Corum University of Michigan Jersey
Signed Blake Corum University of Michigan Jersey
$180

Starting bid

Signed Blake Corum University of Michigan Jersey
Bruce Show Pro Sports


Bid to win this authentically signed Blake Corum University of Michigan jersey — a must-have for any Wolverines fan or sports memorabilia collector!


This jersey has been autographed in permanent black Sharpie marker and authenticated by Beckett Authentication Services, with the official Beckett hologram attached for verification.

Celebrate one of Michigan’s most dynamic football stars with this exclusive collectible — perfect for display in your home, office, or fan cave.


Value: $375

Kid Rock & Bob Seger 11x14 Photograph
Kid Rock & Bob Seger 11x14 Photograph
$125

Starting bid

Bid to win this 11x14-inch photograph capturing two iconic Detroit music legends — Kid Rock and Bob Seger — performing together on stage at The Palace of Auburn Hills.


This striking image was taken directly from the original negative by a Detroit News photographer, preserving an unforgettable moment in Michigan music history.


A perfect addition for any fan of classic rock, Detroit music, or collectible photography.


Value: $225

Original 1928 Prohibition Whiskey Prescription
Original 1928 Prohibition Whiskey Prescription
$140

Starting bid

Original 1928 Prohibition Whiskey Prescription
Bruce Show Pro Sports


Bid to win this authentic 1928 prescription for whiskey, hand-written by a doctor during the era of National Prohibition (1920–1933) — a fascinating piece of American history.


The prescription, issued for one pint of whiskey, is beautifully displayed alongside an informational plaque detailing how physicians legally prescribed alcohol during Prohibition.

This unique historical display measures 15" x 16" and offers an extraordinary glimpse into one of the most iconic periods in U.S. history.


Vaue: $250

Michigan Central Station Grand Reopening Photograph
Michigan Central Station Grand Reopening Photograph
$120

Starting bid

Michigan Central Station Grand Reopening Photograph
Bruce Show Pro Sports


Bid to win this stunning 11x14” photograph of the historic Michigan Central Station, beautifully framed and displayed in a 19x23” presentation.


Once an abandoned Detroit landmark, the building has been bought and renovated by Ford Motor Company, marking a new era for the city. This photo was taken on June 6, 2024, during the grand reopening celebration, which featured live performances by several famous musical acts.


A true collector’s piece — this photograph captures a remarkable moment in Detroit’s rebirth and serves as a timeless tribute to the city’s enduring spirit.


Value: $250

Paul McCartney & John Lennon Framed Photograph
Paul McCartney & John Lennon Framed Photograph
$130

Starting bid

Paul McCartney & John Lennon Framed Photograph
Bruce Show Pro Sports


Bid to win this beautifully framed display featuring Paul McCartney and John Lennon, considered by many to be the greatest songwriting team in music history.


This 20x22” piece showcases a photograph taken in Hamburg, Germany in 1960, capturing a young 20-year-old John Lennon and 18-year-old Paul McCartney in their early days before global fame.


The photograph is framed alongside replica autographs of both musicians, making it a stunning tribute to two of the most influential artists of all time.

With over 180 million albums sold, The Beatles remain an enduring symbol of creativity, collaboration, and musical excellence.


Value: $300

Signed Aidan Hutchinson Alternative Jersey
Signed Aidan Hutchinson Alternative Jersey
$290

Starting bid

Bruce Show Pro Sports

Here is a rare item. It is the black alternative jersey the Lions wear for special games at home.
It is an Aidan Hutchinson jersey, which has been autographed in Black sharpie marker.
It comes with a hologram from Beckett authentic authenticating their witnessing of this jersey being signed it also comes with a photograph ofAidan  from the signing.

Value $250

Miguel Cabrera Autograph 16 x 20
Miguel Cabrera Autograph 16 x 20
$330

Starting bid

Bruce Show Pro Sports

Here is a autograph frame 16 x 20” photo of one of the greatest hitters of all time, Detroit Tiger, Miguel Cabrera
A fabulous photo from the third base side getting ready to bat at Comerica Park.
This photo has been signed in beautiful blue permanent marker, and the photograph itself has been authenticated authentic by Beckett authentic
It will come with a certificate from them, as well as a hologram of theirs attached to the photograph.
Cabrera is one of eight in the history of baseball to be a member of both the 500 home run club and 3000 hit club.

Valued at $295

Mike Tyson Signed Glove
Mike Tyson Signed Glove
$205

Starting bid

Bruce Show Pro Sports

Here is an autographed Everlast boxing glove signed by legendary heavyweight champion
Mike Tyson.

Tyson ended his boxing career with a record of 50 wins against only six losses with 44 of his wins by knockout
He’s been named one of the hardest hitting boxers in history.
He won his first 19 bouts all by knockout and 12 of them in the first round.
There will never be another champion as dominant as Mike.

This Everlast boxing glove has been signed by Mike. The permanent black sharpie marker has been authenticated by JSA James Spence authentic. Their hologram is attached to the glove

Value: $205


BUY NOW for $500

The Rat Pack
The Rat Pack
$160

Starting bid

Bruce Show Pro Sports

Here is a classic photo of the rat pack taken in the mid 1960s. It features, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Junior, and Dean Martin.

The photograph is 16 x 20” and is framed to 23 x 28” it includes an informational plaque with a classical quote from Sinatra

Value: $135

Prince in Concert
Prince in Concert
$125

Starting bid

Bruce Show Pro Sports

Here is a photograph which measures 11 x 14“ in size of  Prince in concert.
Although he passed away in 2016 at the age of 58 he is considered to this day, one of the greatest artist of his day and certainly one of the top artist of the 1980s and 90s

The photograph has been beautifully framed and measures 19 x 28“


Value: $105

Golfing Greats
Golfing Greats
$125

Starting bid

Bruce Show Pro Sports

Here is a very rare photograph of three of the all-time greatest golfers  Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Tiger Woods.

This photo was taken at the masters in April 1997.  This was the only time these three golfers ever played together
Tiger Woods took over the tournament by winning by an amazing 12 strokes.
This was one of the most incredible golf performances in history.

Most considered these three legends, three of the top five of all time.

The photograph itself is 11 x 14” and framed measures 19 x 23”


Value: $105

Magic Johnson Autographed MSU Jersey
Magic Johnson Autographed MSU Jersey
$210

Starting bid

Bruce Show Pro Sports

Here is an autographed Michigan State style jersey from the great Magic Johnson.
This was a style that Michigan State wore in 1979 when Magic Johnson led them to the national championship

It has been autographed on the jersey number and there is a hologram attached to the number authenticating it’s authenticity
It has been authenticated by Beckett authentic

Magic is known as a top 10 player of all time in the NBA


Value:$180

Autographed David Montgomery Jersey
Autographed David Montgomery Jersey
$180

Starting bid

Bruce Show Pro Sports


Here is an autographed Detroit Lions jersey signed by star running back David Montgomery

This is a winners choice lot. The  winner may may choose the home blue signed jersey or the black alternative signed jersey.
Each jersey as adult extra large in size and has been authenticated  with a hologram from one of America’s leaders Beckett  authentic.

The winner will have the option of taking both signed jerseys by doubling their winning  bid amount!


Value: $150

Autographed Photo of Braylon Edwards
Autographed Photo of Braylon Edwards
$165

Starting bid

Bruce Show Pro Sports
Here’s a photo autographed by Michigan All-American the great Braylon Edwards.
This photo is of a catch he made in overtime to beat Michigan State on October 30, 2004. This season he was named Big Ten MVP and all American..
Edwards holds the record for receiving yards, as well as most touchdowns in a career for a wide receiver

This photo is perfectly signed in silver and the photo itself is a 16 x 20” image. Framed measures 23 x 28”.
Also included is a letter of authenticity and a photograph of Braylon from the signing as additional proof of authenticity


Value: $140

Signed Photo of Darren McCarty & Claude Lemieux Fight
Signed Photo of Darren McCarty & Claude Lemieux Fight
$175

Starting bid

Bruce Show Pro Sports

Here is a 16 x 20” photograph of the famous fight between Darren McCarty and Claude Lemieux and Joe Lewis Arena. It has been signed by Darren and he added an in Motor  city beat down
3-26-97.

This piece will come with a letter of authenticity from the promoter who conducted the signing will include a photograph of Darren from the signing

Framed it measures 23 x 28”


Value: $150

Buy it now $400

1984 Detroit Tigers Signed Photo
1984 Detroit Tigers Signed Photo
$285

Starting bid

Bruce Show Pro Sports


Here is an autographed framed photo of the World Series celebration at Tiger Stadium, which took place on October 14, 1984. This photo was taken after the final out in game five of the World Series as the Tigers became world champions.

It is autographed by 11 members of that Tiger world championship team.
Signatures include
Lance Parish, Lou Whitaker, Willie Hernandez MVP, Dave Rozema, Milt Wilcox, Juan Berenguer, John Grubb, Barbaro Garbey, Bill Scherrer and Doug Bair and Howard Johnson.

This framed photo includes a letter of authenticity listing each of the signers.
It measures 22 x 28“
Value: $240

Buy it Now $500

Marketing Consultation Package
Marketing Consultation Package
$300

Starting bid

Win this unique silent auction item and propel your business forward! You are bidding on a strategic marketing consultation package donated by Banty Strategic,

Banty Strategic is donating their time and talent to help a local business thrive. If you win the bid, the experts at Banty Strategic will:

  • Dive deep into your current business model and goals.
  • Develop a strategic marketing plan tailored to help you succeed.
  • Fuel the spark in your business and help you CATCH FIRE!

This is an incredible opportunity for any local business owner looking to enhance their market presence, develop a clear strategy, and achieve their growth objectives.

Don't miss out on the chance to build a roadmap to success for your business!

