2025 Uncorked Silent Auction

Starting bid
Purple Rose Theatre Tickets
Donated by The Purple Rose Theatre Company
Bid to win two tickets to a Thursday Evening, Friday Evening, or Sunday Matinee performance at the renowned Purple Rose Theatre Company in Chelsea, Michigan.
Experience exceptional live theatre founded by acclaimed actor Jeff Daniels, featuring outstanding performances and an intimate setting that brings every story to life.
Details:
Value: $110
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing getaway stay in St. Julian's Winery Suite, accommodating up to four guests.
Experience comfort, charm, and the perfect setting for wine lovers looking to unwind and savor Michigan's oldest and most awarded winery.
About the Suite
Our Winery Suite offers a welcoming and comfortable retreat right here at St. Julian Winery & Distillery with
We will coordinate directly with the winner to schedule their stay and make sure all details are taken care of. Please have the winner contact Samantha at [email protected] or 989-277-0703 to arrange their visit.
St. Julian is delighted to contribute to the silent auction and look forward to welcoming the winner for a memorable stay.
Total Value: $1,000
About St. Julian:
Our dedication to producing quality wine and juice is 100+ years strong-and it shows! Our portfolio features more than 100 products, including distilled spirits, ciders, and every type of wine, from internationally recognized dry wines to award-winning sweet wines, classic dessert wines, and wines using innovative winemaking techniques.
We're not only the most-awarded winery in Michigan, but we're also the longest-running and the first craft distillery.
For more information, visit:
Starting bid
Professional Photography Package
Donated by DJV Productions
Bid to win a professional photography experience from DJV Productions — perfect for capturing your next milestone, event, or professional moment.
Winner may choose one of the following sessions:
Bookings available through January 31, 2026.
Subject to availability. Some restrictions may apply.
Value: $500
Starting bid
5 Hours of One-on-One Tutoring
Donated by College Tutors of Michigan
Give your student the gift of confidence and academic success!
Bid to win a 5-hour block of personalized one-on-one tutoring sessions for subject-based learning or test preparation.
College Tutors of Michigan offers expert, professional tutors who provide customized support in subjects such as math, science, reading, and writing — as well as ACT and SAT prep. Each session is tailored to your student’s goals, learning style, and pace to help them thrive.
📘 Includes:
Value: $400.00
About College Tutors:
Since 2010, we’ve been helping families find the right tutor to help their students thrive. What started in Michigan has now grown nationwide — with both in-person and online tutoring options available to support learners wherever they are.
For more information, visit: https://collegetutorsmichigan.com/
Starting bid
Pure Michigan Snack Basket
Donated by Mary Jane Gifts
Bid to win this Michigan-shaped gift basket filled with delicious treats from across the state! Enjoy a taste of Michigan with favorites like Germack Pistachios, Sanders Sea Salt Caramels, Traverse Bay Cherries, and other locally made snacks that celebrate the Mitten State’s best flavors.
Value: $75
Starting bid
Garnet Jewelry & Wine Gift Set
Donated by Jacob Matthew Jewelers
Bid to win this stunning garnet earrings and necklace set, elegantly paired with a bottle of wine and matching wine glasses — the perfect combination of beauty and sophistication.
Valued at $1,000, this luxurious package comes from Jacob Matthew Jewelers, one of Metro Detroit’s premier jewelry destinations. Their expansive 3,000-square-foot showroom, owned and managed by Tammy A. Haggerty, G.G., features one of the area’s largest and most exquisite collections of fine jewelry.
Tammy and her team are dedicated to providing every guest with exceptional service and an unforgettable shopping experience.
For more information, visit www.jacobmatthewjewelers.com
Value: $1,000
Starting bid
3 Nights in Myrtle Beach
Donated by Rob Bovitz, PC
Escape to the coast and enjoy three nights at the Sheraton Broadway Plantation Resort Villas in beautiful Myrtle Beach, South Carolina!
Located steps from Broadway at the Beach and just minutes from the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Family Kingdom Amusement Park, this family-friendly resort offers something for everyone.
Relax in a spacious one- or two-bedroom villa featuring a full kitchen or kitchenette, washer and dryer, Sheraton Signature Sleep Experience Beds, and a private furnished balcony.
Enjoy resort amenities including:
Includes: Free parking and complimentary Wi-Fi — with no resort fees!
Value: $1,500
Starting bid
Luxury Suite at the George Gervin GameAbove Center
Donated by Eastern Michigan University
Bid to win an exclusive Luxury Suite at the George Gervin GameAbove Center for the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools June 2026 Graduation Ceremony!
Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime graduation experience in comfort and style. The GameAbove Center features eight private, fully furnished luxury suites, offering premium arena views and an elevated experience for your family and guests.
Each suite includes comfortable seating, a private viewing area, and access to event amenities — making it the perfect way to celebrate your graduate’s big day.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Mexican Fiesta Gift Certificates
Donated by Mexican Fiesta Restaurants
Bid to win two $25 gift certificates to enjoy the authentic flavors of Mexican Fiesta!
Treat yourself to freshly made favorites like sizzling fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, and their famous chips and salsa — all served in a warm and festive atmosphere. Perfect for a family night out or a fun dinner with friends!
Value: $50
Starting bid
4-Course Dinner & Wine for Two
Donated by Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Canton
Bid to win a 4-course dining experience for two, complete with a thoughtfully selected wine pairing at Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Canton.
Enjoy authentic Italian flavors in a warm and inviting atmosphere, featuring freshly prepared dishes made from the finest ingredients — from classic pastas and entrées to decadent desserts.
Value: $130.00
Starting bid
Donated by Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union (MSGCU)
Bid to win a fantastic prize bundle:
Together, this pack is valued at $125 and represents the generous commitment of MSGCU to supporting members and local communities.
Starting bid
Lions Tailgate Chair & Whiskey Set
Donated by Canton Chamber of Commerce - Thomas Paden
Bid to win this Detroit Lions tailgate folding chair paired with a premium bottle of whiskey — the perfect combination for game day comfort and celebration!
Show your team spirit in style while relaxing in this sturdy, portable chair designed for true Lions fans.
Value: $100.00
Starting bid
Mini Coca-Cola Refrigerator
Donated by Canton Chamber of Commerce - Thomas Paden
Bid to win this Mini 6-Can Coca-Cola Refrigerator — a fun and functional addition to any home, office, or dorm room!
Perfect for keeping your favorite beverages chilled and ready to enjoy, this compact fridge features the iconic Coca-Cola design and efficient cooling in a portable size.
Value: $40.00
Starting bid
Health & Wellness Basket
Donated by Rooted Chiropractic
Bid to win this Health and Wellness Basket from Rooted Chiropractic, designed to help you relax, recharge, and restore balance.
This thoughtfully curated basket includes items to promote both health and wealth, offering the perfect mix of self-care essentials and wellness-inspired gifts.
Value:$100.00
Starting bid
Raising Cane’s Gift Basket
Donated by Canton Chamber - Thomas Paden
Bid to win this Raising Cane’s Basket filled with fan-favorite goodies and exclusive Cane’s swag! Perfect for any chicken finger lover, this basket brings a taste of fun and flavor from one of America’s favorite fast-casual restaurants.
Value: $75.00
Starting bid
You’ve supported, encouraged, and guided your child every step of the way.
Now they’re facing one of the biggest decisions of their life, and you’re supposed to have all the answers.
At Pathfinders College & Career Advisors, we help families of Sophomores and Juniors (and Seniors) like yours make informed, confident choices, starting with your child’s future career, not just a college name.
Because the smartest path isn’t the most expensive, it’s the one that leads to a fulfilling, financially sound future.
· Personalized Career Mapping
· Strategic College Selection
. Debt-Minimizing Financial Planning Guidance
Start with the career. Choose the right school. Maximize the return on investment. Minimize debt.
Value: $1,500
Our Story:
At Pathfinders College & Career Advisors we have been helping students find their best-fit career path and college for over a decade.
To date, Pathfinders has graduated over 1500 seniors, successfully working with each student and their parent or parents on one-to-one educational, financial, and fit plans for getting the best return on investment in higher education.
For more information, visit: https://www.pathfindersadvisors.com/
Starting bid
Signed Hockey Hall of Fame Picture
Donated by PCEF
Bid to win this signed Scottie and Gordie Hockey Hall of Fame picture — a remarkable collectible honoring two of hockey’s greatest legends.
Perfect for fans and collectors alike, this framed piece captures the spirit and legacy of the game, making it a standout addition to any sports memorabilia collection
Perfect for displaying in your home, office, or fan cave!
Value: $300
Starting bid
Labrador Cellars Framed Picture
Donated by PCEF
Bid to win this Labrador Cellars picture, a charming and stylish piece of art perfect for wine lovers and dog enthusiasts alike.
Featuring a delightful design that captures the playful spirit of the Labrador and the elegance of fine wine, this artwork will make a wonderful addition to your home, office, or wine room décor.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Timeless Necklace
Donated by PCEF
Bid to win this beautiful, versatile necklace — a timeless piece that complements any outfit in your wardrobe.
Whether dressing up for a special occasion or adding a touch of elegance to your everyday look, this necklace is the perfect finishing touch.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Fox Hills Golf Package
Donated by Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center
Bid to win this exclusive golf package from Fox Hills, one of Michigan’s premier golf destinations.
Enjoy 18 holes of golf surrounded by beautiful scenery, rolling greens, and exceptional course conditions. Perfect for a relaxing day on the links with friends or family!
Value: $100
Starting bid
New Face New Body Gift Certificate
Donated by New Face New Body – Canton, MI
Bid to win this gift certificate from New Face New Body, where confidence begins with radiant skin!
Reveal your best skin with professional care from the experts at New Face New Body.
For over 20 years, their team has helped clients look and feel their best through advanced skincare services — including laser hair removal, facials, waxing, and more.
Treat yourself to the rejuvenation you deserve and experience personalized skincare in a relaxing, welcoming environment.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Starting bid
Signed Alex Anzalone Detroit Lions Jersey
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Bid to win this authentically signed Alex Anzalone Detroit Lions jersey — a must-have for any Detroit Lions fan or sports memorabilia collector!
This jersey has been autographed in permanent black Sharpie marker and authenticated by Beckett Authentication Services, with the official Beckett hologram attached for verification.
Show your team pride with this exclusive collectible from one of Detroit’s standout defensive players. Perfect for display in your home, office, or fan cave.
Value: $400
Starting bid
Signed Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Jersey
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Bid to win this authentically signed Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions jersey — a must-have for any Detroit Lions fan or sports memorabilia collector!
This jersey has been autographed in permanent black Sharpie marker and authenticated by Beckett Authentication Services, with the official Beckett hologram attached for verification.
Show your team pride with this exclusive collectible from one of Detroit’s star defensive players. Perfect for display in your home, office, or fan cave.
Value: $550
Starting bid
Detroit Lions “Winner’s Choice” Jersey Lot
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Bid to win your choice of an official Detroit Lions alternate jersey — Jahmyr Gibbs or Jared Goff — worn during special home games!
These adult extra-large, high-quality jerseys feature stitched lettering and are perfect for cheering on the Lions from home, your favorite sports bar, or at Ford Field.
The winning bidder will also have the option to double their winning bid and take home both jerseys!
Value: $160
Starting bid
Detroit Lions “Winner’s Choice” Jersey Lot
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Bid to win your choice of an official Detroit Lions alternate jersey — Aiden Hutchinson or Amon-Ra St. Brown — worn during special home games!
These adult extra-large, high-quality jerseys feature stitched lettering and are perfect for cheering on the Lions from home, your favorite sports bar, or at Ford Field.
The winning bidder will also have the option to double their winning bid and take home both jerseys!
Value: $160
Starting bid
Signed Blake Corum University of Michigan Jersey
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Bid to win this authentically signed Blake Corum University of Michigan jersey — a must-have for any Wolverines fan or sports memorabilia collector!
This jersey has been autographed in permanent black Sharpie marker and authenticated by Beckett Authentication Services, with the official Beckett hologram attached for verification.
Celebrate one of Michigan’s most dynamic football stars with this exclusive collectible — perfect for display in your home, office, or fan cave.
Value: $375
Starting bid
Bid to win this 11x14-inch photograph capturing two iconic Detroit music legends — Kid Rock and Bob Seger — performing together on stage at The Palace of Auburn Hills.
This striking image was taken directly from the original negative by a Detroit News photographer, preserving an unforgettable moment in Michigan music history.
A perfect addition for any fan of classic rock, Detroit music, or collectible photography.
Value: $225
Starting bid
Original 1928 Prohibition Whiskey Prescription
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Bid to win this authentic 1928 prescription for whiskey, hand-written by a doctor during the era of National Prohibition (1920–1933) — a fascinating piece of American history.
The prescription, issued for one pint of whiskey, is beautifully displayed alongside an informational plaque detailing how physicians legally prescribed alcohol during Prohibition.
This unique historical display measures 15" x 16" and offers an extraordinary glimpse into one of the most iconic periods in U.S. history.
Vaue: $250
Starting bid
Michigan Central Station Grand Reopening Photograph
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Bid to win this stunning 11x14” photograph of the historic Michigan Central Station, beautifully framed and displayed in a 19x23” presentation.
Once an abandoned Detroit landmark, the building has been bought and renovated by Ford Motor Company, marking a new era for the city. This photo was taken on June 6, 2024, during the grand reopening celebration, which featured live performances by several famous musical acts.
A true collector’s piece — this photograph captures a remarkable moment in Detroit’s rebirth and serves as a timeless tribute to the city’s enduring spirit.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Paul McCartney & John Lennon Framed Photograph
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Bid to win this beautifully framed display featuring Paul McCartney and John Lennon, considered by many to be the greatest songwriting team in music history.
This 20x22” piece showcases a photograph taken in Hamburg, Germany in 1960, capturing a young 20-year-old John Lennon and 18-year-old Paul McCartney in their early days before global fame.
The photograph is framed alongside replica autographs of both musicians, making it a stunning tribute to two of the most influential artists of all time.
With over 180 million albums sold, The Beatles remain an enduring symbol of creativity, collaboration, and musical excellence.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Here is a rare item. It is the black alternative jersey the Lions wear for special games at home.
It is an Aidan Hutchinson jersey, which has been autographed in Black sharpie marker.
It comes with a hologram from Beckett authentic authenticating their witnessing of this jersey being signed it also comes with a photograph ofAidan from the signing.
Value $250
Starting bid
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Here is a autograph frame 16 x 20” photo of one of the greatest hitters of all time, Detroit Tiger, Miguel Cabrera
A fabulous photo from the third base side getting ready to bat at Comerica Park.
This photo has been signed in beautiful blue permanent marker, and the photograph itself has been authenticated authentic by Beckett authentic
It will come with a certificate from them, as well as a hologram of theirs attached to the photograph.
Cabrera is one of eight in the history of baseball to be a member of both the 500 home run club and 3000 hit club.
Valued at $295
Starting bid
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Here is an autographed Everlast boxing glove signed by legendary heavyweight champion
Mike Tyson.
Tyson ended his boxing career with a record of 50 wins against only six losses with 44 of his wins by knockout
He’s been named one of the hardest hitting boxers in history.
He won his first 19 bouts all by knockout and 12 of them in the first round.
There will never be another champion as dominant as Mike.
This Everlast boxing glove has been signed by Mike. The permanent black sharpie marker has been authenticated by JSA James Spence authentic. Their hologram is attached to the glove
Value: $205
BUY NOW for $500
Starting bid
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Here is a classic photo of the rat pack taken in the mid 1960s. It features, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Junior, and Dean Martin.
The photograph is 16 x 20” and is framed to 23 x 28” it includes an informational plaque with a classical quote from Sinatra
Value: $135
Starting bid
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Here is a photograph which measures 11 x 14“ in size of Prince in concert.
Although he passed away in 2016 at the age of 58 he is considered to this day, one of the greatest artist of his day and certainly one of the top artist of the 1980s and 90s
The photograph has been beautifully framed and measures 19 x 28“
Value: $105
Starting bid
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Here is a very rare photograph of three of the all-time greatest golfers Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Tiger Woods.
This photo was taken at the masters in April 1997. This was the only time these three golfers ever played together
Tiger Woods took over the tournament by winning by an amazing 12 strokes.
This was one of the most incredible golf performances in history.
Most considered these three legends, three of the top five of all time.
The photograph itself is 11 x 14” and framed measures 19 x 23”
Value: $105
Starting bid
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Here is an autographed Michigan State style jersey from the great Magic Johnson.
This was a style that Michigan State wore in 1979 when Magic Johnson led them to the national championship
It has been autographed on the jersey number and there is a hologram attached to the number authenticating it’s authenticity
It has been authenticated by Beckett authentic
Magic is known as a top 10 player of all time in the NBA
Value:$180
Starting bid
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Here is an autographed Detroit Lions jersey signed by star running back David Montgomery
This is a winners choice lot. The winner may may choose the home blue signed jersey or the black alternative signed jersey.
Each jersey as adult extra large in size and has been authenticated with a hologram from one of America’s leaders Beckett authentic.
The winner will have the option of taking both signed jerseys by doubling their winning bid amount!
Value: $150
Starting bid
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Here’s a photo autographed by Michigan All-American the great Braylon Edwards.
This photo is of a catch he made in overtime to beat Michigan State on October 30, 2004. This season he was named Big Ten MVP and all American..
Edwards holds the record for receiving yards, as well as most touchdowns in a career for a wide receiver
This photo is perfectly signed in silver and the photo itself is a 16 x 20” image. Framed measures 23 x 28”.
Also included is a letter of authenticity and a photograph of Braylon from the signing as additional proof of authenticity
Value: $140
Starting bid
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Here is a 16 x 20” photograph of the famous fight between Darren McCarty and Claude Lemieux and Joe Lewis Arena. It has been signed by Darren and he added an in Motor city beat down
3-26-97.
This piece will come with a letter of authenticity from the promoter who conducted the signing will include a photograph of Darren from the signing
Framed it measures 23 x 28”
Value: $150
Buy it now $400
Starting bid
Bruce Show Pro Sports
Here is an autographed framed photo of the World Series celebration at Tiger Stadium, which took place on October 14, 1984. This photo was taken after the final out in game five of the World Series as the Tigers became world champions.
It is autographed by 11 members of that Tiger world championship team.
Signatures include
Lance Parish, Lou Whitaker, Willie Hernandez MVP, Dave Rozema, Milt Wilcox, Juan Berenguer, John Grubb, Barbaro Garbey, Bill Scherrer and Doug Bair and Howard Johnson.
This framed photo includes a letter of authenticity listing each of the signers.
It measures 22 x 28“
Value: $240
Buy it Now $500
Starting bid
Win this unique silent auction item and propel your business forward! You are bidding on a strategic marketing consultation package donated by Banty Strategic,
Banty Strategic is donating their time and talent to help a local business thrive. If you win the bid, the experts at Banty Strategic will:
This is an incredible opportunity for any local business owner looking to enhance their market presence, develop a clear strategy, and achieve their growth objectives.
Don't miss out on the chance to build a roadmap to success for your business!
