EDW Memorial Scholarship 2025 Fundraising Event “Harlem Nights”

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
- Recognition as a Presenting Sponsor on event materials and signage
- Half-page advertisement in the event program
- 2 Complimentary tables for 16 guests with preferred seating
- Recognition in all press releases and social media promotions
Special recognition from the stage during the event
- Recognition as a Presenting Sponsor on event materials and signage
- Half-page advertisement in the event program
- 2 Complimentary tables for 16 guests with preferred seating
- Recognition in all press releases and social media promotions
Special recognition from the stage during the event