Western Hinds County Young Professionals, Inc.

Hosted by

Western Hinds County Young Professionals, Inc.

About this event

Edwards May Day Jubilee 2026

Edwards Town Square

Vendor Booth Rental Fee
$75

Reserve your vendor booth at the Edwards May Day Jubilee, a community celebration held in the Edwards Town Square. Booths provide space to showcase and sell your products, services, crafts, or food while connecting with the community.


Vendors are responsible for their own setup, including tables, tents, and generators. Electricity is not provided.

Sales Tax Requirement: Vendors must collect and submit a 7% Mississippi sales tax. Envelopes will be provided and collected at the end of the event.


Participation does not guarantee sales or profits.


Vendors are encouraged to reflect the 2026 theme, Homegrown Harmony, by creating a welcoming booth that highlights what makes their business unique.


Reserve your spot today.

Food Truck
$100

Secure a designated space to park and operate your food truck at the Edwards May Day Jubilee, a full-day community celebration in the Edwards Town Square.

Food truck operators must provide their own power source (generators required; electricity is not provided) and comply with all required permits and health department regulations.

Sales Tax Requirement: All food vendors must collect and submit a 7% Mississippi sales tax. Tax envelopes will be provided and collected at the end of the event. Participation does not guarantee sales or profits.


Food truck operators are encouraged to embrace the 2026 theme, Homegrown Harmony, by creating a welcoming setup that reflects their brand and connection to the community.


Reserve your space today.

Information Booth
$25

Share your organization, business, or community initiative at the Edwards May Day Jubilee with a $25 Information Booth. This option is ideal for groups focused on outreach, education, and community engagement. Sales are not permitted.

Booth Details:

  • Space provided for setup (tables, tents, and chairs not included)
  • No electricity provided (generators welcome)
  • For informational purposes only

Information booth participants are encouraged to reflect the 2026 theme, Homegrown Harmony, by creating a welcoming space that highlights your mission and connection to the community.

Join us in making the Edwards May Day Jubilee a meaningful and community-focused celebration.

Reserve your spot today.

Parade Participant
Free

Showcase your organization, business, school, church, or community group in the Edwards May Day Jubilee Parade, a highlight of this long-standing community tradition. Parade participation is free and offers a great opportunity to connect with the community, share your mission, and be part of a celebration rooted in pride and togetherness.

Parade Details:

  • Line-Up Location: Edwards Community Center
  • Line-Up Time: 9:00 AM
  • Parade Start Time: 10:00 AM

Floats, vehicles, walking groups, and controlled show horses are welcome.

Participants are encouraged to embrace the 2026 theme, Homegrown Harmony, by incorporating creative elements that reflect local roots, shared expressions, and community pride. Family-friendly displays, music, attire, and signage are welcome.

Join us in celebrating Edwards and making this year’s May Day Jubilee Parade one to remember.

May Day Trailblazer
$5,000
  • Top-level recognition as a presenting sponsor throughout the Edwards May Day Jubilee
  • Premier logo placement across all event marketing, including print and digital materials
  • Opportunity to address attendees during the event program
  • Complimentary premium vendor booth in a high-visibility location
  • Six (6) tickets to the May Day Brunch
  • Featured sponsor spotlight on WHCYP’s social media channels before and after the event
  • Ongoing verbal recognition from the emcee and performers throughout the day
  • Recognition on the WHCYP website

All sponsorships are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Western Hinds County Young Professionals, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. A formal acknowledgment letter will be provided for your records.

Cultural Heritage Partner
$3,500
  • Recognition at designated entertainment and cultural activity areas throughout the event
  • Logo placement on printed signage within sponsored zones
  • Complimentary vendor booth in the event footprint
  • Two (2) tickets to the May Day Brunch
  • Recognition on the WHCYP website and social media platforms

All sponsorships are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Western Hinds County Young Professionals, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. A formal acknowledgment letter will be provided for your records.

Community Unity Partner
$2,000
  • Logo placement at central, high-visibility locations throughout the event
  • Verbal recognition by the emcee during key moments of the program
  • Complimentary vendor booth in a priority location
  • Two (2) tickets to the May Day Brunch
  • Logo included in printed and digital event materials
  • Social media spotlight leading up to the event
  • Recognition on the WHCYP website

All sponsorships are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Western Hinds County Young Professionals, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. A formal acknowledgment letter will be provided for your records.

Believe in Change Partner
$1,500
  • Presenting sponsor recognition for the May Day Brunch
  • Logo placement on brunch signage and all related printed and digital materials
  • Verbal recognition during the brunch program
  • Premium reserved table for six (6) at the May Day Brunch
  • Opportunity to display materials or place a branded item at each seat
  • Recognition on the WHCYP website and social media platforms

All sponsorships are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Western Hinds County Young Professionals, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. A formal acknowledgment letter will be provided for your records.

Friend of the Jubilee $10-$1499
Pay what you can
  • Name listed on the Friends of the Jubilee recognition banner displayed at the event
  • Acknowledgment on the WHCYP website and social media platforms

All sponsorships are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Western Hinds County Young Professionals, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. A formal acknowledgment letter will be provided for your records.

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