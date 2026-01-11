Edwards May Day Jubilee 2026

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About this event
Reserve your vendor booth at the Edwards May Day Jubilee, a community celebration held in the Edwards Town Square. Booths provide space to showcase and sell your products, services, crafts, or food while connecting with the community.
Vendors are responsible for their own setup, including tables, tents, and generators. Electricity is not provided.
Sales Tax Requirement: Vendors must collect and submit a 7% Mississippi sales tax. Envelopes will be provided and collected at the end of the event.
Participation does not guarantee sales or profits.
Vendors are encouraged to reflect the 2026 theme, Homegrown Harmony, by creating a welcoming booth that highlights what makes their business unique.
Reserve your spot today.
Food truck operators must provide their own power source (generators required; electricity is not provided) and comply with all required permits and health department regulations.
Sales Tax Requirement: All food vendors must collect and submit a 7% Mississippi sales tax. Tax envelopes will be provided and collected at the end of the event. Participation does not guarantee sales or profits.
Food truck operators are encouraged to embrace the 2026 theme, Homegrown Harmony, by creating a welcoming setup that reflects their brand and connection to the community.
Reserve your space today.
Share your organization, business, or community initiative at the Edwards May Day Jubilee with a $25 Information Booth. This option is ideal for groups focused on outreach, education, and community engagement. Sales are not permitted.
Booth Details:
Information booth participants are encouraged to reflect the 2026 theme, Homegrown Harmony, by creating a welcoming space that highlights your mission and connection to the community.
Join us in making the Edwards May Day Jubilee a meaningful and community-focused celebration.
Reserve your spot today.
Showcase your organization, business, school, church, or community group in the Edwards May Day Jubilee Parade, a highlight of this long-standing community tradition. Parade participation is free and offers a great opportunity to connect with the community, share your mission, and be part of a celebration rooted in pride and togetherness.
Parade Details:
Floats, vehicles, walking groups, and controlled show horses are welcome.
Participants are encouraged to embrace the 2026 theme, Homegrown Harmony, by incorporating creative elements that reflect local roots, shared expressions, and community pride. Family-friendly displays, music, attire, and signage are welcome.
Join us in celebrating Edwards and making this year’s May Day Jubilee Parade one to remember.
All sponsorships are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Western Hinds County Young Professionals, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. A formal acknowledgment letter will be provided for your records.
All sponsorships are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Western Hinds County Young Professionals, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. A formal acknowledgment letter will be provided for your records.
All sponsorships are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Western Hinds County Young Professionals, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. A formal acknowledgment letter will be provided for your records.
All sponsorships are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Western Hinds County Young Professionals, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. A formal acknowledgment letter will be provided for your records.
All sponsorships are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Western Hinds County Young Professionals, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. A formal acknowledgment letter will be provided for your records.
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