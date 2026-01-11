Edwards May Day Jubilee 2026

Reserve your vendor booth at the Edwards May Day Jubilee, a community celebration held in the Edwards Town Square. Booths provide space to showcase and sell your products, services, crafts, or food while connecting with the community.





Vendors are responsible for their own setup, including tables, tents, and generators. Electricity is not provided.

Sales Tax Requirement: Vendors must collect and submit a 7% Mississippi sales tax. Envelopes will be provided and collected at the end of the event.





Participation does not guarantee sales or profits.





Vendors are encouraged to reflect the 2026 theme, Homegrown Harmony, by creating a welcoming booth that highlights what makes their business unique.





Reserve your spot today.