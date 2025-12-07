Edwardsburg PTO Inc's Merch Shop

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Custom handmade bangle bracelet featuring blue and orange beads along with a 100% American pewter Eddie charm. The size is expandable from 7 inches - 8 inches.
20" stainless steel rope chain necklaces with custom 100% American pewter Eddie.
100% American Pewter Eddie Zipper Pull
100% American Pewter Eddie Chain. 2 1/4" in length
Ceramic car coasters
Doubled sided Eddie ornament (Same image on both sides)
Eddie Splatter blanket. A 60"x70" soft fleece blanket.
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