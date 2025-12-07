Edwardsburg PTO Inc

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Edwardsburg PTO Inc

About this shop

Edwardsburg PTO Inc's Merch Shop

Eddie Bangle Bracelet item
Eddie Bangle Bracelet
$16

Custom handmade bangle bracelet featuring blue and orange beads along with a 100% American pewter Eddie charm. The size is expandable from 7 inches - 8 inches.

Eddie Necklace item
Eddie Necklace
$14

20" stainless steel rope chain necklaces with custom 100% American pewter Eddie.

Eddie Zipper Pull item
Eddie Zipper Pull
$4

100% American Pewter Eddie Zipper Pull

Eddie Keychain item
Eddie Keychain
$8

100% American Pewter Eddie Chain. 2 1/4" in length

Eddie Croc Charm item
Eddie Croc Charm
$4
Eddie Straw Topper item
Eddie Straw Topper
$2
Eddie Shirt Orange Youth Large item
Eddie Shirt Orange Youth Large
$5
Eddie Shirt Orange Size Adult Small item
Eddie Shirt Orange Size Adult Small
$5
Eddie Shirt Blue Size Youth Small item
Eddie Shirt Blue Size Youth Small
$5
Eddie Shirt Blue Size Youth Medium item
Eddie Shirt Blue Size Youth Medium
$5
Eddie Shirt Blue Size Adult Small item
Eddie Shirt Blue Size Adult Small
$5
Eddies Car Coasters 2pk item
Eddies Car Coasters 2pk
$6

Ceramic car coasters

Eddie Ornament item
Eddie Ornament
$4

Doubled sided Eddie ornament (Same image on both sides)

Eddie Splatter Blanket XL item
Eddie Splatter Blanket XL
$25

Eddie Splatter blanket. A 60"x70" soft fleece blanket.

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