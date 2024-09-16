Red Rhino Outreach Project's One Under The Stars 2024 Silent Auction
Bienvenida a Puerta Vallarta!
$2,500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a one week stay at this luxurious 18th floor Ocean Front condo at Grand Venetian towers in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This exquisite 3 bed 3 bath condominium comfortably sleeps 6 people. Enjoy amenities such as 3 outdoor pools, beach access, snack bar, gym, theater room, and spa. Wake up to gorgeous mountain and ocean views, including the most amazing sunsets. Located just a 10-minute drive from the airport and a 15-minute drive to downtown, this central location allows you to explore both stunning and historic parts of the city. Take advantage of the many restaurants and shops that are within walking distance from the Grand Venetian property. Puerto Vallarta has everything you could ask for in a beach vacation, and staying at Grand Venetian will allow you to do it all!
Must be utilized by 9/30/2025. Please contact owner prior to booking airfare to confirm availability.
Enjoy a one week stay at this luxurious 18th floor Ocean Front condo at Grand Venetian towers in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This exquisite 3 bed 3 bath condominium comfortably sleeps 6 people. Enjoy amenities such as 3 outdoor pools, beach access, snack bar, gym, theater room, and spa. Wake up to gorgeous mountain and ocean views, including the most amazing sunsets. Located just a 10-minute drive from the airport and a 15-minute drive to downtown, this central location allows you to explore both stunning and historic parts of the city. Take advantage of the many restaurants and shops that are within walking distance from the Grand Venetian property. Puerto Vallarta has everything you could ask for in a beach vacation, and staying at Grand Venetian will allow you to do it all!
Must be utilized by 9/30/2025. Please contact owner prior to booking airfare to confirm availability.
Mountain & Meadow Retreat: One-Week Stay in Murphy’s CA
$2,000
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience a week of relaxation and adventure with a stay at a delightful home situated on the scenic Forest Meadow Golf Course in Murphy’s, California. This inviting retreat offers stunning views and direct access to the lush fairways of the golf course, making it an ideal choice for golf enthusiasts. Alternatively, during the winter months, you’re just a short drive from Bear Valley Ski Resort, where you can enjoy thrilling skiing or snowboarding. Whether you’re looking to perfect your golf swing or hit the slopes, this getaway provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable vacation. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this exceptional opportunity for both relaxation and recreation in the heart of California’s beautiful landscape!
Comfortably sleeps 8 adults.
Must be utilized by 9/30/2025.
Experience a week of relaxation and adventure with a stay at a delightful home situated on the scenic Forest Meadow Golf Course in Murphy’s, California. This inviting retreat offers stunning views and direct access to the lush fairways of the golf course, making it an ideal choice for golf enthusiasts. Alternatively, during the winter months, you’re just a short drive from Bear Valley Ski Resort, where you can enjoy thrilling skiing or snowboarding. Whether you’re looking to perfect your golf swing or hit the slopes, this getaway provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable vacation. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this exceptional opportunity for both relaxation and recreation in the heart of California’s beautiful landscape!
Comfortably sleeps 8 adults.
Must be utilized by 9/30/2025.
Welcome to Sea la Vie!
$2,000
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a three-night, four-day stay at a beautiful 2087 square foot home in Pebble Beach, CA. Sea La Vie has three bedrooms/two baths and comfortably sleeps 6. During your stay you can enjoy the hot tub, putting green, firepit, outdoor lounge area and children’s playhouse. Just a five minute drive to the wonderful shops and restaurants of Carmel By The Sea. This package also includes four passes to the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
Must be utilized by 9/30/2025.
Enjoy a three-night, four-day stay at a beautiful 2087 square foot home in Pebble Beach, CA. Sea La Vie has three bedrooms/two baths and comfortably sleeps 6. During your stay you can enjoy the hot tub, putting green, firepit, outdoor lounge area and children’s playhouse. Just a five minute drive to the wonderful shops and restaurants of Carmel By The Sea. This package also includes four passes to the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
Must be utilized by 9/30/2025.
Victorian Charm in Downtown Napa: A Two-Night Stay
$1,200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Immerse yourself in the charm of Napa Valley with a two-night stay in this delightful Victorian home. Perfectly suited for up to four guests, this cozy retreat features two inviting bedrooms and three bathrooms. Ideally located in downtown Napa, just four blocks from Main Street, this picturesque home offers the convenience of exploring local attractions with ease. Stroll eight blocks to the renowned Oxbow Public Market, a vibrant spot just across the river, where you can enjoy gourmet food and artisanal delights. Additionally, you'll find yourself within walking distance of 20 renowned wine tasting rooms, all located just 3-6 blocks away.
This charming Victorian getaway provides a perfect blend of comfort and accessibility, making it an ideal base for experiencing the best of Napa Valley’s dining, shopping, and world-class wine tasting.
Must be utilized by 9/30/2025.
Immerse yourself in the charm of Napa Valley with a two-night stay in this delightful Victorian home. Perfectly suited for up to four guests, this cozy retreat features two inviting bedrooms and three bathrooms. Ideally located in downtown Napa, just four blocks from Main Street, this picturesque home offers the convenience of exploring local attractions with ease. Stroll eight blocks to the renowned Oxbow Public Market, a vibrant spot just across the river, where you can enjoy gourmet food and artisanal delights. Additionally, you'll find yourself within walking distance of 20 renowned wine tasting rooms, all located just 3-6 blocks away.
This charming Victorian getaway provides a perfect blend of comfort and accessibility, making it an ideal base for experiencing the best of Napa Valley’s dining, shopping, and world-class wine tasting.
Must be utilized by 9/30/2025.
Take me out to the ball game!
$700
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This exclusive package presents an unforgettable San Francisco experience. Start with two premium tickets to watch the San Francisco Giants at the iconic Oracle Park (Section LB112, Row 35, Seats 18-19) ensuring you a fantastic view of all the action on the field.
But that’s not all—your game day experience is elevated with access to The Gotham Club, a luxurious and distinctive private social club nestled within the outfield at Oracle Park. Here, you can enjoy top-notch amenities, gourmet food and beverages, and an upscale atmosphere that enhances your game-day excitement.
After cheering on the Giants, retreat to the elegance of San Francisco Suites on Nob Hill. Your package includes a one-night stay for two in a beautifully appointed parlor room, offering a sophisticated retreat with stunning views and exceptional comfort. This stay is the perfect way to unwind and soak in the charm of San Francisco after a thrilling game and exclusive club experience.
Must be utilized by 9/30/2025. Blackout dates for Gotham Club experience apply.
This exclusive package presents an unforgettable San Francisco experience. Start with two premium tickets to watch the San Francisco Giants at the iconic Oracle Park (Section LB112, Row 35, Seats 18-19) ensuring you a fantastic view of all the action on the field.
But that’s not all—your game day experience is elevated with access to The Gotham Club, a luxurious and distinctive private social club nestled within the outfield at Oracle Park. Here, you can enjoy top-notch amenities, gourmet food and beverages, and an upscale atmosphere that enhances your game-day excitement.
After cheering on the Giants, retreat to the elegance of San Francisco Suites on Nob Hill. Your package includes a one-night stay for two in a beautifully appointed parlor room, offering a sophisticated retreat with stunning views and exceptional comfort. This stay is the perfect way to unwind and soak in the charm of San Francisco after a thrilling game and exclusive club experience.
Must be utilized by 9/30/2025. Blackout dates for Gotham Club experience apply.
Sip & Savor: Total Wine & More Private Wine Class for 20
$550
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elevate your wine knowledge and tasting skills with this exclusive package: a private wine class for 20 people, hosted by Total Wine & More. This educational and enjoyable experience is perfect for wine enthusiasts of all levels.
Join expert instructors from Total Wine for an immersive session that covers a range of topics, from the basics of wine tasting to more advanced techniques. Learn about various wine regions, varietals, and food pairings, all while sampling a selection of curated wines.
Whether you're planning a special event, a corporate gathering, or simply a memorable outing with friends, this private wine class promises an engaging and informative experience. Discover the nuances of fine wine in a fun and interactive setting, guided by knowledgeable professionals from Total Wine.
Cheers to a night of learning, tasting, and enjoyment!
Must be utilized by 9/30/2025.
Elevate your wine knowledge and tasting skills with this exclusive package: a private wine class for 20 people, hosted by Total Wine & More. This educational and enjoyable experience is perfect for wine enthusiasts of all levels.
Join expert instructors from Total Wine for an immersive session that covers a range of topics, from the basics of wine tasting to more advanced techniques. Learn about various wine regions, varietals, and food pairings, all while sampling a selection of curated wines.
Whether you're planning a special event, a corporate gathering, or simply a memorable outing with friends, this private wine class promises an engaging and informative experience. Discover the nuances of fine wine in a fun and interactive setting, guided by knowledgeable professionals from Total Wine.
Cheers to a night of learning, tasting, and enjoyment!
Must be utilized by 9/30/2025.
Golf and Gourmet: A Round of Golf for Four with a Culinary
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This package features a round of golf for four at the stunning 18-hole Championship Golf Course at Brookside Country Club, along with a $200 gift card to Mezzo, one of our beloved local restaurants. Brookside’s par-72 course is designed to accommodate golfers of all ages and skill levels. After your round, unwind at Mezzo with expertly crafted cocktails and a delectable farm-to-table dining experience.
This package features a round of golf for four at the stunning 18-hole Championship Golf Course at Brookside Country Club, along with a $200 gift card to Mezzo, one of our beloved local restaurants. Brookside’s par-72 course is designed to accommodate golfers of all ages and skill levels. After your round, unwind at Mezzo with expertly crafted cocktails and a delectable farm-to-table dining experience.
Best of Locals Basket
$475
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Indulge in the flavors of our community with this exquisite Best of Locals Basket, featuring a delightful selection of gourmet food and fine wine that celebrates local artisans and eateries.
Basket Includes:
12" Round Charcuterie Plate from Don't Worry Brie Happy: Perfectly crafted to serve up to 7 guests, featuring a variety of delicious cheeses, meats, and accompaniments.
$200 Gift Card to Prime Table: Treat yourself to a memorable dining experience at one of the area's finest restaurants.
$100 Gift Card to Market Tavern: Enjoy a casual meal with friends or family at this local favorite.
One Week Home Meal Delivery from Peace Love & Fresh Eats: Delight in the convenience of 5 delicious meals, 3 refreshing juices, and healthy protein bites delivered right to your door.
This thoughtfully curated basket is a perfect way to explore local culinary treasures while enjoying a cozy evening at home. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this fantastic culinary experience!
Indulge in the flavors of our community with this exquisite Best of Locals Basket, featuring a delightful selection of gourmet food and fine wine that celebrates local artisans and eateries.
Basket Includes:
12" Round Charcuterie Plate from Don't Worry Brie Happy: Perfectly crafted to serve up to 7 guests, featuring a variety of delicious cheeses, meats, and accompaniments.
$200 Gift Card to Prime Table: Treat yourself to a memorable dining experience at one of the area's finest restaurants.
$100 Gift Card to Market Tavern: Enjoy a casual meal with friends or family at this local favorite.
One Week Home Meal Delivery from Peace Love & Fresh Eats: Delight in the convenience of 5 delicious meals, 3 refreshing juices, and healthy protein bites delivered right to your door.
This thoughtfully curated basket is a perfect way to explore local culinary treasures while enjoying a cozy evening at home. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this fantastic culinary experience!
Capture the Moment: A Family Photo Session Experience
$375
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Capture your family's special moments with this exclusive photo session package from Hayre Photography, a beloved local husband-and-wife team. Enjoy a personalized family photo session that will result in beautifully crafted portraits reflecting your unique connections and cherished memories.
Hayre Photography is known for their warm and engaging approach, ensuring a relaxed and enjoyable experience for everyone. This package includes a professional photo session tailored to your family's style and preferences, with high-quality images that you’ll treasure for years to come.
Perfect for families of all sizes, this session offers a wonderful opportunity to create timeless keepsakes while supporting a local business. Whether you're celebrating a milestone or simply looking to preserve everyday moments, this package provides an exceptional way to document your family’s story.
Must be utilized by 9/30/2025.
Capture your family's special moments with this exclusive photo session package from Hayre Photography, a beloved local husband-and-wife team. Enjoy a personalized family photo session that will result in beautifully crafted portraits reflecting your unique connections and cherished memories.
Hayre Photography is known for their warm and engaging approach, ensuring a relaxed and enjoyable experience for everyone. This package includes a professional photo session tailored to your family's style and preferences, with high-quality images that you’ll treasure for years to come.
Perfect for families of all sizes, this session offers a wonderful opportunity to create timeless keepsakes while supporting a local business. Whether you're celebrating a milestone or simply looking to preserve everyday moments, this package provides an exceptional way to document your family’s story.
Must be utilized by 9/30/2025.
Signed Jersey of Christian McCaffrey
$450
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Don’t miss your chance to own this incredible signed jersey from Christian McCaffrey, the star running back of the San Francisco 49ers! This authentic jersey showcases McCaffrey’s iconic number and features his genuine autograph, making it a standout piece for any sports memorabilia collection.
Item Details:
Jersey: Official San Francisco 49ers jersey
Signature: Authentic autograph of Christian McCaffrey
Perfect for dedicated 49ers fans and collectors alike, this signed jersey is a true celebration of one of football’s brightest stars. Bid now to secure this remarkable piece of NFL history!
Don’t miss your chance to own this incredible signed jersey from Christian McCaffrey, the star running back of the San Francisco 49ers! This authentic jersey showcases McCaffrey’s iconic number and features his genuine autograph, making it a standout piece for any sports memorabilia collection.
Item Details:
Jersey: Official San Francisco 49ers jersey
Signature: Authentic autograph of Christian McCaffrey
Perfect for dedicated 49ers fans and collectors alike, this signed jersey is a true celebration of one of football’s brightest stars. Bid now to secure this remarkable piece of NFL history!
Exclusive Signed Photograph of Hollywood Legends
$400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bid on an extraordinary collection of signed photographs featuring three iconic directors: Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Ang Lee. Each high-quality print captures the unique essence of these filmmakers, whose visionary storytelling has left an indelible mark on cinema.
Photographs: One signed photo for each director
Signatures: Authentic autographs of Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Ang Lee
This is a rare opportunity for film lovers and collectors to own a piece of cinematic history. Don’t miss your chance to bid on these remarkable signed photographs!
Bid on an extraordinary collection of signed photographs featuring three iconic directors: Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Ang Lee. Each high-quality print captures the unique essence of these filmmakers, whose visionary storytelling has left an indelible mark on cinema.
Photographs: One signed photo for each director
Signatures: Authentic autographs of Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Ang Lee
This is a rare opportunity for film lovers and collectors to own a piece of cinematic history. Don’t miss your chance to bid on these remarkable signed photographs!
Wine Experience from Lucas Winery
$250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Embark on a delightful journey through the world of wine with this exclusive package donated by Lucas Winery in Lodi, CA. Perfect for wine enthusiasts and newcomers alike, this experience offers a taste of their finest selections.
Package Includes:
6 Guided Tastings: Enjoy an immersive tasting experience led by knowledgeable staff, exploring the unique flavors and characteristics of Lucas Winery’s exceptional wines.
2 Etched Wine Glasses: Take home these beautifully crafted glasses, perfect for savoring your favorite vintages.
1 Bottle of 2018 Zinstar Zinfandel: Indulge in this rich and robust Zinfandel, showcasing the depth of flavor that Lodi wines are known for.
1 Bottle of 2018 Chardonnay: Experience the bright and refreshing notes of this elegant Chardonnay, a perfect complement to any meal or occasion.
Whether you're treating yourself or looking for a special gift for a fellow wine lover, this package is a wonderful way to celebrate the artistry of winemaking. Don’t miss the opportunity to bid on this exclusive experience from Lucas Winery!
Tasting must be utilized by 9/30/2025.
Embark on a delightful journey through the world of wine with this exclusive package donated by Lucas Winery in Lodi, CA. Perfect for wine enthusiasts and newcomers alike, this experience offers a taste of their finest selections.
Package Includes:
6 Guided Tastings: Enjoy an immersive tasting experience led by knowledgeable staff, exploring the unique flavors and characteristics of Lucas Winery’s exceptional wines.
2 Etched Wine Glasses: Take home these beautifully crafted glasses, perfect for savoring your favorite vintages.
1 Bottle of 2018 Zinstar Zinfandel: Indulge in this rich and robust Zinfandel, showcasing the depth of flavor that Lodi wines are known for.
1 Bottle of 2018 Chardonnay: Experience the bright and refreshing notes of this elegant Chardonnay, a perfect complement to any meal or occasion.
Whether you're treating yourself or looking for a special gift for a fellow wine lover, this package is a wonderful way to celebrate the artistry of winemaking. Don’t miss the opportunity to bid on this exclusive experience from Lucas Winery!
Tasting must be utilized by 9/30/2025.