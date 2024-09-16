Red Rhino Outreach Project's One Under The Stars 2024 Silent Auction

This exclusive package presents an unforgettable San Francisco experience. Start with two premium tickets to watch the San Francisco Giants at the iconic Oracle Park (Section LB112, Row 35, Seats 18-19) ensuring you a fantastic view of all the action on the field. But that’s not all—your game day experience is elevated with access to The Gotham Club, a luxurious and distinctive private social club nestled within the outfield at Oracle Park. Here, you can enjoy top-notch amenities, gourmet food and beverages, and an upscale atmosphere that enhances your game-day excitement. After cheering on the Giants, retreat to the elegance of San Francisco Suites on Nob Hill. Your package includes a one-night stay for two in a beautifully appointed parlor room, offering a sophisticated retreat with stunning views and exceptional comfort. This stay is the perfect way to unwind and soak in the charm of San Francisco after a thrilling game and exclusive club experience. Must be utilized by 9/30/2025. Blackout dates for Gotham Club experience apply.

