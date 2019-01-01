Ohio River Challenge

For the third year, River City Paddle Sports and the Ohio River Way are providing a unique opportunity for you to join other Ohio River enthusiasts in exploring 250 miles of the majestic Ohio River. Paddling from Portsmouth to Louisville in 30-foot-long voyageur canoes, we will document recreational, historical, and ecological sites along the way. As Ohio River recreation ambassadors, we will meet with river town officials to share our enthusiasm for river recreation and celebrate their work in promoting recreation and tourism in their communities.





Each night we will camp in one of the river communities and dine at a local establishment or have a catered meal. Each paddler is responsible for bringing their own gear, i.e., clothes, raincoat, camping gear, tent/sleeping bag, waterproof bags, personal flotation device (PFD), sunscreen, etc. All camping gear will be transported via a support vehicle to the next stop-over location. A powered safety boat will follow along providing support as needed. Paddles will be responsible for their own transportation to and from their start and finish locations.





Each morning we will meet before dawn ready to paddle some 25 miles for up to 12 hours, including stops at several river towns. The schedule is weather dependent as sometimes fog, strong upstream winds, and thunderstorms can prevent or delay travel. All participants must be ready and willing to paddle in all elements when safe.





Fees are $900 for the full 10 days between Portsmouth to Louisville; or, $500 for the 5 day paddle between Portsmouth to Cincinnati or Cincinnati to Louisville. If you need more flexible dates, or would like to join us for just a day, our fee is $125/day subject to seat availability (please email [email protected]). If these fees are out of your budget, please email [email protected] and we will work to accommodate you with one of our Paddler Scholarships.





The registration fee covers your seat in a voyageur canoe, your paddle, all meals, your space at camping sites, gear transportation, and great memories! Revenue above expenses will benefit the Ohio River Way, a nonprofit 501c3 organization. For an overview of the trip you can check out our 2019 Visual Diary, the Metro TV special, or the 2022 Ohio River Challenge Report.





Additionally, if you wish to use your own human powered vehicle, we welcome you as a recreation ambassador for The Ohio River too. The fees are the same if you would like to join without a seat in one of the voyageur canoes. However, voyageur canoes, kayaks, and bikes all travel at different speeds and you would need to be able to be completely responsible for yourself.