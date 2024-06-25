Ethics-4-Kids Home School Curriculum Digital Download

This package includes the five Homeschool Value curricula consisting of 15* 30-minute lesson plans. Several of the values are duplicated in different formats. Also included are introductory letters and suggested resources for each of the values. Resources subjects include but not limited to books, videos, songs, games and social media. Examples of the values included are: Golden Rule, Kindness, Managing Conflict, and Honesty. Edits and additions are available free of charge. *Number of lesson may vary.

