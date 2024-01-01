2024 Breakfast of Champions for Children

HELP US SOLVE FLORIDA'S FOSTER CARE CAPACITY CRISIS

There are currently over 24,000 displaced children in Florida’s foster care system.

The foster care system only has availability at any given time for 20% of the children who need a home. With over 2,700 children in the foster care system in Brevard, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties alone, there is a very real and urgent need to provide safe, stable foster families and foster family supports to help these children in our community thrive.





Without your help, two-thirds of the children in foster will change families, schools and/or communities seven or more times, and many of them will end up two years or more behind their peers in school due to the constant disruption to their living circumstances and the accompanying emotional upheaval.



