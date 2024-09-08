& Juliet at the Academy of Music Philadelphia

Join the Friends of HV Library for a matinee of & Juliet at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia.
Wednesday April 2, 2025, at 1:30 PM
Tickets are Non-Refundable
This is for the Parquet seat ticket only. (Most of us will be taking the train into Philadelphia)
