Sponsorship Opportunities

Premier Visibility | Year-Round Recognition Limit: 3 Sponsors As our exclusive Leads Sponsors, your business will be recognized as a top community partner committed to building a stronger Estes Valley through early childhood support and family empowerment. This premium sponsorship provides lasting visibility and high-impact engagement throughout the year. Exclusive Benefits: “Presented by” Branding Exclusive naming recognition on all event materials including flyers, posters, digital invitations, programs, and signage Premium Web and Digital Presence Logo featured prominently on EVICS homepage and ticketing page Logo included in all event-related emails with a direct link to your website Logo featured on the monthly EVICS program calendar (downloaded by over 300 families per month) Public Recognition and Media Visibility Recognition in press releases and media outreach Acknowledgement in EVICS' post-event thank-you communications Four customized social media spotlights (shared across EVICS platforms) Dedicated sponsor highlight in EVICS’ monthly e-newsletter (750+ subscribers) Professional Business Promotion A professionally produced promotional video of your business, shared on EVICS’ website and social media channels Exclusive Community Engagement Opportunities Two exclusive spotlight events — your business featured at two EVICS-hosted community gatherings Opportunity to present or speak at a Family Night or Provider Advisory Board meeting Option to include promotional materials or giveaways in over 100 family resource packets Premier Event Access and Acknowledgment VIP table for ten guests at the Annual Gala on September 13, 2025 Verbal recognition from the stage during the event Ongoing Brand Exposure Company banner displayed at the event entrance and on stage Company banner displayed at EVICS Family Resource Center for six months Recognition on EVICS’ donor wall and in the annual impact report