Sauna and Cold Plunge for a Cause! A Fundraiser for the Bob Tavani House for Medical Respite

The Bob Tavani House for Medical Respite (BTH) is thrilled to partner with the amazing folks at Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna to put on our first formal fundraising event! Cedar and Stone supports BTH's mission to provide a safe, supportive place for community members experiencing homelessness to heal after an acute medical condition with dignity and care, make community connections, and get optimal support in breaking the cycle of homelessness. Due to Cedar and Stone's generous partnership, all ticket proceeds will go directly to support BTH's provision of medical respite services in the Twin Ports.





What to bring:

Swimsuit

Towel

Yourself!





Fresh fruit and refreshing, hydrating beverages will be offered to enhance your sauna and cold plunge experience.