ACTIVE - Guthrie Scottish Rite Paving Stones

Your name, or the name of a loved one, can be a permanent part of the architecture of the Guthrie Scottish Rite Temple - the one of the Masonic "Wonders of the World!"

Personalized, Engraved Bricks are being sold to raise funds for the restoration of the Guthrie Scottish Rite Temple, listed by the Oklahoma State Historical Society as "the most beautiful building in Oklahoma." It is a beautiful building! But, like most of us, it's not in as good shape as when it was finished in 1929. There are cracks in the plaster, paint is flaking, major restoration work is needed.





It's expensive! We cannot just pick up a can of paint at the hardware store and start in with a brush. The work is highly specialized. For example, many parts of the auditorium were originally given 14, very thin, transparent coats of paint, building up the colors layer by layer. Some sections have many more layers than that. It all needs to be done again.





So, to raise money for this and other such restoration projects, the Temple is selling engraved bricks. They will be mounted in front of the Temple steps so that the world can see you are one who cares enough to see it's overall restoration needs shall be met. Since you are buying your brick - you decide what goes on it. Each brick size has it's own requirements for personalization (number of lines and maximum characters).









You do not have to be a Mason to have a brick named for you, and organizations and groups also have the opportunity to order bricks. (We do reserve the right to reject any inscription deemed inappropriate.)





THE TRIBUTE OF A LIFETIME

Items you may wish to commemorate:

° Your Masonic honors

° Loved ones

° Degree team participation

° Historic events

° Births/Birthdays

° Friends

° Family Trees

° Special occasions, etc.





It's a lasting tribute to yourself, your loved ones, and the Temple. So order yours today!