NOVEMBER 2024 Astoria Film Festival - FILMMAKING BASICS FOR AGES 10-14 NOV 7 in zoom 4-6pm AND NOV 16 and 17 2:30-6pm at Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens $300/person MIN 10 Students/MAX 15 Students *We offer scholarships to students whose families qualify for SNAP benefits, so please contact us about that as needed. AFF open workshops are open to all children, regardless what schools they attend. We also welcome and include disabled students. Students will be taught basic filmmaking skills - character and story development, storyboarding and shot list creation, film production job roles, and brainstorming/pitching their film ideas. They will then be given training on how to use our film equipment (camera, lights, sound mixers) and will be guided through the production process to create a group film together as a class. That film will be screened at our June Youth Film Festival, where students will be invited to be the VIP filmmakers, with panels, red carpet interviews, and awards. Note: Our filmmaking workshops have introduced many local students to the filmmaking process who have then gone on to study in film high school programs around the city. We structure our classes to prepare students for the auditions some of the film programs require. Here's a promotional video with some of our Astoria Film Festival Workshop Films https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5I03KxKuu_I View all the Astoria Film Festival Workshop Films here: https://sites.google.com/view/astoriafilmfestival/workshop-films?pli=1

