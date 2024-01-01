z_Spring Dance 2024

PLEASE READ: Grab your special someone and join us for this year's Spring Dance - A Spring Fiesta! Tickets will include one beverage and one snack, with additional concessions available for purchase. A photographer will be on site providing digital photos at $10.00/photo (cash preferred).





In order to accommodate as many as we can, while keeping to a safe environment, we will be hosting 2 dances this year. One from 4:00pm-6:00pm (suggested younger grades through 3rd), and 7:00pm-9:00pm (suggested older grades 4-6). Please keep in mind, with the excitement and desire to obtain tickets to this event by all students, and in order to ensure more students can attend, a 1:1 ratio of adult to student per family is suggested (but not mandatory).





Like all PTA functions, this is not a drop-off event. Every child must be a student of NBCS, and supervised by an adult at all times. As attendees you are required to observe the Bobcat codes of conduct, including proper disposal of recycling and trash, being respectful of the space and those around you, and acting appropriately for a formal event.





Tickets will be on sale until 3/14/24, or EACH event meets its maximum of 330 attendees. Feel free to reach out to [email protected] with any questions or assistance.





We hope you can join us for what will be a wonderful evening of laughing, dancing, and celebrating with your special someone.





*if you do not with to contribute to the Zeffy platform upon checkout, select the dropdown > other > $0*