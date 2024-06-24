Rebel Grid Iron Club Membership 2025

Rebel Grid Iron Club Membership
$30

The Booster Club plays a crucial role in supporting our football team by funding essential equipment, supplies, and other necessities not covered by school resources. We invite you to join the Booster Club for the 2025 football season and contribute to the success of our team. Membership is just $30 per family, and as a token of our appreciation, each family will receive a yard sign to proudly display their support for the Pearl River Rebels. Sign up today and help us continue to provide invaluable support to our athletes.

REBEL PLATINUM CLUB *NEW*
$500

4x8 on field banner ($350 Value)
Public Address Announcement During Games ($125 value)
Full page ad in program ($200 Value)

Email Logo/Artwork to: [email protected]
Please include receipt of ad purchase in your email.

REBEL PLATINUM PLUS CLUB
$1,000

Includes all Benefits of the Rebel Platinum Club
Includes Larger High Profile Placed Sign (Size TBD)

2025 VIP Parking Pass
$100

2025 Year!! Includes One Reserved & One Numbered Parking Pass Inside Gate at Fieldhouse (Pass must be displayed on dash to enter and park) *Limited Spots Available*

$300 Inside Back Cover Program Ad
$300

$200 Full Page Ad
$200

$125 Half Page Ad
$125

$75 Quarter Page Ad
$75

$50 Business Card Ad
$50

$25 Text Ad
$25

(100 Max Characters)
Email Text to: [email protected]
Please include receipt of ad purchase in your email.

" Class of " Fence Signs
$20

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Fence Signs will be placed on the football field fence.

Please add your players name and their graduating year when prompted.

Rocket restoration renewal
$800

2025 sponsorship renewal

SMJ plumbing
$4,000

End zone sponsor

