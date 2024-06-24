Rebel Grid Iron Club Membership 2025

The Booster Club plays a crucial role in supporting our football team by funding essential equipment, supplies, and other necessities not covered by school resources. We invite you to join the Booster Club for the 2025 football season and contribute to the success of our team. Membership is just $30 per family, and as a token of our appreciation, each family will receive a yard sign to proudly display their support for the Pearl River Rebels. Sign up today and help us continue to provide invaluable support to our athletes.