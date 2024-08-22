Culbertson Pumpkin Festival Student Chance Raffle

5 student chance tickets & ONE wristband for the 2024 Culbertson Pumpkin Festival. Each chance ticket equals ONE chance to win one of the following prizes: 2 Ipads, Lego Set w/ Roblox Gift Card, Squishmallows Galore w/ Target Gift Card, "Get Ready with Me" - Ulta Gift Card & Vanity Mirror, 4 Urban Air Passes

5 student chance tickets & ONE wristband for the 2024 Culbertson Pumpkin Festival. Each chance ticket equals ONE chance to win one of the following prizes: 2 Ipads, Lego Set w/ Roblox Gift Card, Squishmallows Galore w/ Target Gift Card, "Get Ready with Me" - Ulta Gift Card & Vanity Mirror, 4 Urban Air Passes

seeMoreDetailsMobile