People Serving Others
Christmas Gala
2 Cups
$30
Coffee cup with organic Ganoderma coffee. There are two cups worth $30 each.
t-shirt
$35
Save America t-shirt. There are several t-shirts worth $35 each.
Bible
$150
Holy Family Bible. At the moment there is only one bible. However, if I hear a desire for more, I will find another.
Groceries
$175
I will deliver a load of groceries to your home for $175.00 donation.
Crucifix
$275
A crucifix worth $150 with $125 donation. Each crucifix is worth $150.00. If you prefer a crucifix for less money, please let me know.
Mass
$1,000
Masses for one year. If someone is interested, please call Luke 337-349-0345 and I will make arrangements.
