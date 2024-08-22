Creekview High School Band Booster Club Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

5’ x 5’ Magnetic sign on Band Semi Trailer

Thank you Social Media Video for Instagram Story

Recognition as a sponsor during half-time show

Logo displayed on sign at Football games

Logo on Road Crew T-Shirts for 2025 Marching Season (Available until August 1st, 2025)

Social Media recognition (Post on Facebook, Instagram)

11 x 14 Sponsor Poster of the Creekview Band

Window sticker to display at place of business

Acknowledgement as a Sponsor in Winter and Spring Concert Programs

Large linked Logo and acknowledgement as a Sponsor on the Creekview Band Website

Diamond Sponsor
$1,000

34” x 34” Magnetic sign on Band Trailer

Thank You Social Media Video for Instagram Story

Recognition as a sponsor during half-time show

Logo displayed on sign at Football games

Logo on Road Crew T-Shirts for 2025 Marching Season (Available until August 1st, 2025)

Social Media recognition (Post on Facebook, Instagram)

11 x 14 Sponsor Poster of the Creekview Band

Window sticker to display at place of business

Acknowledgement as a Sponsor in Winter and Spring Concert Programs

Large linked Logo and acknowledgement as a Sponsor on the Creekview Band Website

 

Gold Sponsor
$500

Logo displayed on sign at Football games

Logo on Road Crew T-Shirts for 2025 Marching Season (Available until August 1st, 2025)

Social Media recognition (Post on Facebook, Instagram)

11 x 14 Sponsor Poster of the Creekview Band

Window sticker to display at place of business

Acknowledgement as a Sponsor in Winter and Spring Concert Programs

Medium linked Logo and acknowledgement as a Sponsor on the Creekview Band Website

Silver Sponsor
$250

Logo on Road Crew T-Shirts for 2025 Marching Season (Available until August 1st, 2025)

Social Media recognition (Post on Facebook, Instagram)

11 x 14 Sponsor Poster of the Creekview Band

Window sticker to display at place of business

Acknowledgement as a Sponsor in Winter and Spring Concert Programs

Small linked Logo and acknowledgement as a Sponsor on the Creekview Band Website

 

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Social Media recognition (Post on Facebook, Instagram)

11 x 14 Sponsor Poster of the Creekview Band

Window sticker to display at place of business

Acknowledgement as a Sponsor on the Creekview Band Website

Red
$50

11 x 14 Sponsor Poster of the Creekview Band

Window sticker to display at place of business

Acknowledgement as a Sponsor on the Creekview Band Website

Black
$35

Window sticker to display at place of business

Acknowledgement as a Sponsor on the Creekview Band Website

