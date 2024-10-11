Global Faith Forum 2025

The 1791 VIP Table commemorates the year religious freedom was birthed in the United States. Get a reserved premier table seating in the front near the stage, event entry for 8 people, a gourmet dinner, receive 4 IRF Summit passes and take a behind the scene office tour of Center for Public Faith.

The 1791 VIP Table commemorates the year religious freedom was birthed in the United States. Get a reserved premier table seating in the front near the stage, event entry for 8 people, a gourmet dinner, receive 4 IRF Summit passes and take a behind the scene office tour of Center for Public Faith.

seeMoreDetailsMobile