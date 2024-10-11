Global Faith Forum 2025

This is for an earlybird rate for an individual ticket to the event.
GFF + IRF Summit Special Bundle
$139
This is a ticket bundle option priced at $139, which includes the GFF ticket and the IRF Basic Package discounted. To see more details of what is included in the IRF Basic Package, see https://irfsummit.org.
1791 VIP Table (8 People)
$1,791
The 1791 VIP Table commemorates the year religious freedom was birthed in the United States. Get a reserved premier table seating in the front near the stage, event entry for 8 people, a gourmet dinner, receive 4 IRF Summit passes and take a behind the scene office tour of Center for Public Faith.
