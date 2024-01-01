They'll Hear You From the Stars (Season Tickets)

THEY'LL HEAR YOU FROM THE STARS





Westwood Lutheran Church

ADULT GENERAL ADMISSION- $40

YOUTH (18 and under) GENERAL ADMISSION- $20*





Friday, December 8, 7:30pm

Saturday, December 9, 2pm

Saturday, December 9, 7:30pm





This magical holiday concert brings you fresh renditions of your favorite carols and new music that will delight your ears. Each piece has been carefully chosen to complement the rich acoustics of the Westwood Lutheran sanctuary. Think of each song as a heartfelt gift from TCGMC to your soul.





The concert begins with a journey through 500 years and two continents, contrasting two vastly different "Gloria" settings. It opens with an explosively gorgeous rendition by the contemporary Filipino composer Ily Maniano, followed by a hymn-like version by the British pop sensation Sam Smith.





You might wonder, "this all sounds lovely, but will there be some campy fun?" The answer is a resounding yes! The spirit of 'gay' is alive and well in the Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus holiday concert. We can't wait to see you there!"



