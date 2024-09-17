Vendor Fee

Spaces are approx. 12'x 12'. There will not be any water or electricity provided. You may use a quiet generator, which will not be provided. Vendors can start setting up at 8:00 am, but you will need to be set up no later than 10:00 am to allow for traffic and parking. Vehicles will not be allowed on the grass or inside the Freedom Park fence, unless prior approval is given. I agree to completely hold harmless from any and all legal, financial responsibilities, The Valley View PTO, Valley View Elementary School, its employees, volunteers, Freedom Park venue, Bradley Co., Bradley Parks and Recreations, their employees, volunteers, police, EMS, first responders, fire departments, their employees, volunteers against any and all loss of life, injury, property, animal, loss of limbs, sickness, medical, hospital, time loss of work, child care loss due to any COVID and or other related health issues, also fire, rain, wind, theft, damages from acts of God, Nature, festival vendors, and festival attendees. I understand that this application serves as a binding, legal contract. Fees are non-refundable This event is RAIN OR SHINE! If the weather turns dangerous or hazardous, there is a possibility the event will be cancelled. There will be NO REFUNDS. I hereby acknowledge that I have read, understood, and agree to the terms and conditions outlined in this contract. By submitting this payment I acknowledge this is serves as a legal and binding contract, I am bound by the contents and obligations set forth herein. I confirm that all information provided is true and accurate to the best of my knowledge. I understand that any failure to comply with the terms of this contract may result in legal consequences.

