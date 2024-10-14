Share Blessings with Our Cambodian Family

* $43,240 PLEDGE* - pay only $100 NOW
& finalize payment details later.
Empower 200 young minds with a full year of transformative English learning—and stay connected with regular updates on school activities and student progress, seeing firsthand the impact of your support.
* $43,240 PLEDGE* - pay only $100 NOW
& finalize payment details later.
Empower 200 young minds with a full year of transformative English learning—and stay connected with regular updates on school activities and student progress, seeing firsthand the impact of your support.
Fat Cow Family Farm
$100
* $10,000 PLEDGE* - pay only $100 NOW and finalize payment details later.
Help us help Cambodian families dream big and grow their 'Fat Cow'! When you empower them to save, you’re not just investing in their future—you’re cultivating development and hope for a brighter tomorrow! You’ll receive updates on the Fat Cow Family Farm's completion and are invited to visit Cambodia to meet the families you’re impacting!
* $10,000 PLEDGE* - pay only $100 NOW and finalize payment details later.
Help us help Cambodian families dream big and grow their 'Fat Cow'! When you empower them to save, you’re not just investing in their future—you’re cultivating development and hope for a brighter tomorrow! You’ll receive updates on the Fat Cow Family Farm's completion and are invited to visit Cambodia to meet the families you’re impacting!
Primary School Lightning Rod
$1,480
Don't let lightning strike twice! Help us turn the odds in favor of safety for rural Cambodian schools. Your support will not only protect lives but also ensure you're updated on where and when your lightning rod is installed. Together, we can create a shockingly safe environment!
Don't let lightning strike twice! Help us turn the odds in favor of safety for rural Cambodian schools. Your support will not only protect lives but also ensure you're updated on where and when your lightning rod is installed. Together, we can create a shockingly safe environment!
Supply of Soap
$59.99
Provide a Year’s Supply of Soap for 50 people!
Provide a Year’s Supply of Soap for 50 people!
Sponsor Riya
$184
Meet Riya, a 7 year old girl who is in 2nd grade.
Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Meet Riya, a 7 year old girl who is in 2nd grade.
Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Sponsor ChengLy
$184
Meet ChengLy, a 9 year old boy. Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Meet ChengLy, a 9 year old boy. Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Sponsor SeangLy
$184
Meet SeangLy, an 8 year old girl. Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Meet SeangLy, an 8 year old girl. Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Sponsor Sok
$184
Meet Sok, a 12 year old girl. Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Meet Sok, a 12 year old girl. Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Sponsor Lyhorng
$184
Meet Lyhorng, a 10 year old boy. Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Meet Lyhorng, a 10 year old boy. Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Sponsor Borei
$184
Meet Borei, a 13 year old girl.
Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Meet Borei, a 13 year old girl.
Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Sponsor Maayi
$184
Meet Maayi, an 11 year old boy.
Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Meet Maayi, an 11 year old boy.
Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Sponsor Sivmey
$184
Meet Sivmey, a 9 year old girl. Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Meet Sivmey, a 9 year old girl. Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Sponsor Makara
$184
Meet Makara, a 12 year old boy. Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Meet Makara, a 12 year old boy. Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Sponsor sotheavy
$184
Meet Sotheavy, a 10 year old girl.
Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Meet Sotheavy, a 10 year old girl.
Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Sponsor Mithona
$184
Meet Mithona, a 7 year old boy. Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Meet Mithona, a 7 year old boy. Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Sponsor Sorath
$184
Meet Sorath, a 7 year old girl. Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Meet Sorath, a 7 year old girl. Give the gift of 1-year of primary school education to a student in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
Sponsor a student!
$184
There are many more children waiting to be sponsored! Buy now and we will contact you soon with the information about the unique student you will be granting an education to! Give them the gift of 1-year of primary school education in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!
There are many more children waiting to be sponsored! Buy now and we will contact you soon with the information about the unique student you will be granting an education to! Give them the gift of 1-year of primary school education in Sambo commune. Connect with a child living in rural Cambodia, receive updates, and even plan a future visit with your family!