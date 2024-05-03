Trinity Lutheran School
Trinity Shirt Sale (Round 2)
Youth T-Shirt
$10
Sizes Available: Youth Small - Youth XL • Color Options: White, Blue Red
Sizes Available: Youth Small - Youth XL • Color Options: White, Blue Red
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Youth Long-Sleeve
$15
Sizes Available: Youth Small - Youth XL • Color Options: White, Blue Red
Sizes Available: Youth Small - Youth XL • Color Options: White, Blue Red
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Youth Crewneck
$20
Sizes Available: Youth Small - Youth XL • Color Options: White, Blue Red
Sizes Available: Youth Small - Youth XL • Color Options: White, Blue Red
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Adult T-Shirt
$15
Sizes Available: Adult Small - 3XL • Color Options: White, Blue, Red
Sizes Available: Adult Small - 3XL • Color Options: White, Blue, Red
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Adult Long-Sleeve
$20
Sizes Available: Adult Small - 3XL • Color Options: White, Blue, Red
Sizes Available: Adult Small - 3XL • Color Options: White, Blue, Red
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Adult Crewneck
$35
Sizes Available: Adult Small - 3XL • Color Options: White, Blue, Red
Sizes Available: Adult Small - 3XL • Color Options: White, Blue, Red
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout