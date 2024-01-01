2024 Fundraising Gala

I'm a student at Augusta Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder Colorado online I'm 43 years old living in Tulsa Oklahoma I'm on SSI I don't make enough to go to my graduation in Boulder Colorado I need about at least 2,000 for for the plane and the hotel I would love to go to my church but it's a small Church they don't make enough to help me with that situation so I'm turning to Zeffy.com to see if anyone can help me with this I don't have family and I hear they can help me it's just me by myself I'm selling dinners anything I can to get the money for my graduation