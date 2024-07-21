eventClosed

2024 Back to School Drive thru Food Drive & Bookbag Giveaway (1)

24060 Clinton Keith Rd

Wildomar, CA 92595, USA

Pay it forward donation
$10
I would like to pay it forward! I would like to make a donation so you can continue the good work in the community!
Groceries
free
This will get you 1 bag of groceries per family. Contents of each grocery bag may vary. We are unable to exchange or replace any items in the bags.
Bookbag
free
1 child per backpack. Child MUST be present in order to receive a backpack. Each bookbag will have some or all of these items: 2 Black pens 2 Blue pens 2 Pencils 1 box of crayon 1 box of colored pencils 2 sharpeners 2 spiral notebooks 2 composition notebooks 1 ruler 2 erasers 1 pencil pouch Contents of bookbags may vary. We are not able to exchange bookbags or distribute backpacks for children not present.

