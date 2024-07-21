2024 Back to School Drive thru Food Drive & Bookbag Giveaway (1)

I would like to pay it forward! I would like to make a donation so you can continue the good work in the community!
Groceries
free
This will get you 1 bag of groceries per family. Contents of each grocery bag may vary.
We are unable to exchange or replace any items in the bags.
Bookbag
free
1 child per backpack. Child MUST be present in order to receive a backpack.
Each bookbag will have some or all of these items:
2 Black pens
2 Blue pens
2 Pencils
1 box of crayon
1 box of colored pencils
2 sharpeners
2 spiral notebooks
2 composition notebooks
1 ruler
2 erasers
1 pencil pouch
Contents of bookbags may vary. We are not able to exchange bookbags or distribute backpacks for children not present.
