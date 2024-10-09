Camp Cowboy's Online Auction

Ted Nugent has carved a permanent place in rock & roll history selling more than 40 million albums, performing more than 6,750 high-octane concerts, and continuing to set attendance records at venues around the globe. Uncle Ted is an amazing support of the Camp Cowboy program and signed this guitar to help support our veterans! Don’t miss out, make your bid on this beautiful guitar!
Clay Walker signed guitar
$500
Clay Walker has released a total of eleven studio albums, including a greatest hits package. His first four studio albums all achieved platinum certification in the United States and his greatest hits collection and fifth studio album were each certified gold. Walker is an avid advocate for MS awareness and a continued supporter of Camp Cowboy. Add this awesome guitar that was signed just for Camp Cowboy to your collection!
George Strait signed guitar
$800
George Strait is a legend that needs no introduction. Strait has sold more than 120 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. He holds the RIAA record for most certified albums by any artist, with 33 different albums that are certified platinum or gold. This guitar was signed by Strait just for the Camp Cowboy program! Join him in supporting our missing and make your bid!
Carmelo Anthony signed jersey
$400
Anthony played 19 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and was named an NBA All-Star ten times and an All-NBA Team member six times. This signed jersey is a collector’s dream, so don’t miss out!
Hakeem Olajuwon signed jersey
$400
Olajuwon led the Houston Rockets to back-to-back NBA championships in 1994 and 1995 and was named Finals MVP both years. Selected to twelve NBA All Star games, Olajuwon holds the NBA record for blocked shots (3,830) and is the only player to record more than 3,000 blocked shots and 2,000 steals in a career. Don’t miss out on this amazing signed jersey for this historic player!
Lawrence Taylor signed jersey
$400
Lawrence Taylor was the most disruptive defensive player of his era. During his 13-year career, he was named All-Pro six times (1981–87) and made 10 Pro Bowl appearances (1981–90 seasons). Grab this amazing memorabilia and add it to your collection!
Alonzo Mourning signed jersey
$400
After an NBA playing career that spanned 15 seasons and saw him capture an NBA championship with the HEAT in 2006, seven All-Star berths and twice being named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Mourning earned his highest professional honor, being enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on August 8, 2014 in his first year of eligibility. Mourning also captured a gold medal with the United States Senior National team at the 2000 Olympics. Don’t miss out on this collectors dream item!
Roger Staubach signed football
$400
Roger Staubach had an impressive career having won 85 of the 114 games he started, led the Dallas Cowboys to four Super Bowls, won two of them and was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985. This signed football is an awesome item for anyone to add to their collection!
Peyton Manning signed helmet
$400
Peyton Manning is one of the most prolific passers in NFL history. He won an NFL-record five MVP awards, as well as two Super Bowl championships and earned a victory against all 32 NFL franchises. Don’t miss out on this awesome autographed helmet!
