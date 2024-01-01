Train the Trainers Fundraising Raffle

The Women’s Moto Project is hosting our first fundraising raffle and party as a thank you to all who have supported and helped us get here!
All funds gathered from this event will help us launch our Train the Trainers program. This program will help us create a sustainable pipeline of skilled instructors, giving us the ability to expand our reach and impact throughout Southern California and beyond.
So come on out, have fun, and win prizes for a good cause!
Have questions? Check out our FAQ or email us at [email protected]