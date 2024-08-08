ACADEMY SPONSORHIPS

Help provide training gear to players who don't have any.
Sponsor a Team Meal
$100
Help provide team meals to our players weekly.
Sponsor A Player For 1 Year
$250
Help us provide transport, training gear, food, school and ministry resources, trips and insurance to a player for a year.
Sponsor A Team Vision Trip
$500
Help us provide transport, ticket fees, and food to make team vision trips possible that help players dream, hope and learn to pursue becoming their best.
Sleeve Jersey Sponsor
$750
Show your support with your logo on all our Academy match jersey sleeves and help us with significant costs of replenishing jerseys.
Additionally, logo displayed as sponsor on our Academy webpage and featured in an ANS social media post.
Back Jersey Sponsor
$1,500
Show your support with your logo on the back of all our Academy match jerseys and help us with significant costs of replenishing jerseys.
Additionally, logo displayed as sponsor on our Academy webpage and featured in an ANS social media post.
Front Jersey Sponsor
$3,000
Show your support with your logo on the front of all our Academy match jerseys and help us with significant costs of replenishing jerseys.
Additionally, logo displayed as sponsor on our Academy webpage and featured in an ANS social media post.
