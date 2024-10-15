Leah's House Fall 2024 Cheesecake Fundraiser

Classic New York Cheesecake
$25
Our creamy classic cheesecake is smooth delicious baked cheesecake that is made with nine simple ingredients. It’s blended to perfection and baked to a delicious golden brown.
Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake
$25
The strawberry swirl cheesecake starts with our classic creamy New York cheesecake recipe and then we add our delicious sweet strawberry swirl for photo ready cheesecake that has a burst of fruity flavor.
Reese’s Cheesecake
$25
Who can resist the taste of a delicious Reese’s peanut butter cup? We cut up the cups and gently mix them into our classic New York cheesecake with a chocolate graham crust and cook it up to a delicious gold brown and then it's decorated with more Reese’s on top.
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
$25
Apples and caramel with a touch of cinnamon make this version of our creamy New York cheesecake a hit in the cooler fall weather. You’ll find caramel inside as well as on the decorative topping of the cake.
