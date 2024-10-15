Leah's House Fall 2024 Cheesecake Fundraiser

Our creamy classic cheesecake is smooth delicious baked cheesecake that is made with nine simple ingredients. It’s blended to perfection and baked to a delicious golden brown.
Our creamy classic cheesecake is smooth delicious baked cheesecake that is made with nine simple ingredients. It’s blended to perfection and baked to a delicious golden brown.
Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake
$25
The strawberry swirl cheesecake starts with our classic creamy New York cheesecake recipe and then we add our delicious sweet strawberry swirl for photo ready cheesecake that has a burst of fruity flavor.
The strawberry swirl cheesecake starts with our classic creamy New York cheesecake recipe and then we add our delicious sweet strawberry swirl for photo ready cheesecake that has a burst of fruity flavor.
Reese’s Cheesecake
$25
Who can resist the taste of a delicious Reese’s peanut butter cup? We cut up the cups and gently mix them into our classic New York cheesecake with a chocolate graham crust and cook it up to a delicious gold brown and then it's decorated with more Reese’s on top.
Who can resist the taste of a delicious Reese’s peanut butter cup? We cut up the cups and gently mix them into our classic New York cheesecake with a chocolate graham crust and cook it up to a delicious gold brown and then it's decorated with more Reese’s on top.
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
$25
Apples and caramel with a touch of cinnamon make this version of our creamy New York cheesecake a hit in the cooler fall weather. You’ll find caramel inside as well as on the decorative topping of the cake.
Apples and caramel with a touch of cinnamon make this version of our creamy New York cheesecake a hit in the cooler fall weather. You’ll find caramel inside as well as on the decorative topping of the cake.