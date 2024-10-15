Leah's House Fall 2024 Cheesecake Fundraiser

Who can resist the taste of a delicious Reese’s peanut butter cup? We cut up the cups and gently mix them into our classic New York cheesecake with a chocolate graham crust and cook it up to a delicious gold brown and then it's decorated with more Reese’s on top.

Who can resist the taste of a delicious Reese’s peanut butter cup? We cut up the cups and gently mix them into our classic New York cheesecake with a chocolate graham crust and cook it up to a delicious gold brown and then it's decorated with more Reese’s on top.

seeMoreDetailsMobile