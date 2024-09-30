2024 Food Carnival Preorder Form

Choices will be given at the checkout page.
** Please note this item comes frozen and will be distributed at the end of Food Carnival. Please bring a cooler.**
Choices will be given at the checkout page.
** Please note this item comes frozen and will be distributed at the end of Food Carnival. Please bring a cooler.**
Kotthu
$20
Chicken, fish, or veggie. Choices will be given at the checkout page.
**Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or taken to go.**
Chicken, fish, or veggie. Choices will be given at the checkout page.
**Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or taken to go.**
Godamba Roti Platter (new item!)
$15
2 godamba roti (11in by 14in each) with chicken curry or chicken rendang, sambar, potato masala, and 1 curry puff (chicken or vegetarian). 👉 Rotis can be made with egg and/or cheese for extra $2 in-person 👈 Choices will be given at the checkout page.**Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or taken to go.**
2 godamba roti (11in by 14in each) with chicken curry or chicken rendang, sambar, potato masala, and 1 curry puff (chicken or vegetarian). 👉 Rotis can be made with egg and/or cheese for extra $2 in-person 👈 Choices will be given at the checkout page.**Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or taken to go.**
Hopper Platter
$15
1 egg hopper, 2 plain hoppers, chicken curry, lunumiris, and seeni sambal.
**Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or taken to go.**
1 egg hopper, 2 plain hoppers, chicken curry, lunumiris, and seeni sambal.
**Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or taken to go.**
Dhosa Platter
$15
2 dhosas, 1 idli, 1 ulundhu vada, potato masala, chutney, and sambar.
**Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or taken to go.**
2 dhosas, 1 idli, 1 ulundhu vada, potato masala, chutney, and sambar.
**Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or taken to go.**
Idiyappam Platter
$15
8 idiyappam with chicken curry, potato curry, and pol sambol.
**Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or taken to go.**
8 idiyappam with chicken curry, potato curry, and pol sambol.
**Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or taken to go.**
Roast paan (new item!)
$15
2 roast paan with chicken curry, tomato curry, and pol sambol.
**Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or to go.**
2 roast paan with chicken curry, tomato curry, and pol sambol.
**Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or to go.**
Crepes (new item!)
$5
1 crepe with choice of 3 toppings. Available toppings include: (bananas, strawberries, nutella, whipped cream, crushed oreos, & crush nuts). All crepes are topped with powdered sugar. Choices will be made in-person. **Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival.**
1 crepe with choice of 3 toppings. Available toppings include: (bananas, strawberries, nutella, whipped cream, crushed oreos, & crush nuts). All crepes are topped with powdered sugar. Choices will be made in-person. **Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival.**
Snack Box
$10
1 fish bun OR seeni sambol bun, 2 cutlet, 2 kokies, 2 dal vada (lentil fritters), 1 Chinese roll.
Choices will be given at the checkout page.
1 fish bun OR seeni sambol bun, 2 cutlet, 2 kokies, 2 dal vada (lentil fritters), 1 Chinese roll.
Choices will be given at the checkout page.
Dessert Box
$10
1 wattalapam OR 1 tiramisu, 1 slice of butter cake, 1 chocolate chip cookie, 2 coconut toffee, 2 milk toffee.
Choices will be given at the checkout page.
1 wattalapam OR 1 tiramisu, 1 slice of butter cake, 1 chocolate chip cookie, 2 coconut toffee, 2 milk toffee.
Choices will be given at the checkout page.
Donate to GBV
$10
All proceeds will go to the Georgia Buddhist Vihara to fund the new Buddha Mandhiraya project.
All proceeds will go to the Georgia Buddhist Vihara to fund the new Buddha Mandhiraya project.