2024 Food Carnival Preorder Form

Lamprais (Chicken or Fish)
$25
Choices will be given at the checkout page. ** Please note this item comes frozen and will be distributed at the end of Food Carnival. Please bring a cooler.**
Kotthu
$20
Chicken, fish, or veggie. Choices will be given at the checkout page. **Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or taken to go.**
Godamba Roti Platter (new item!)
$15
2 godamba roti (11in by 14in each) with chicken curry or chicken rendang, sambar, potato masala, and 1 curry puff (chicken or vegetarian). 👉 Rotis can be made with egg and/or cheese for extra $2 in-person 👈 Choices will be given at the checkout page.**Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or taken to go.**
Hopper Platter
$15
1 egg hopper, 2 plain hoppers, chicken curry, lunumiris, and seeni sambal. **Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or taken to go.**
Dhosa Platter
$15
2 dhosas, 1 idli, 1 ulundhu vada, potato masala, chutney, and sambar. **Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or taken to go.**
Idiyappam Platter
$15
8 idiyappam with chicken curry, potato curry, and pol sambol. **Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or taken to go.**
Roast paan (new item!)
$15
2 roast paan with chicken curry, tomato curry, and pol sambol. **Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival or to go.**
Crepes (new item!)
$5
1 crepe with choice of 3 toppings. Available toppings include: (bananas, strawberries, nutella, whipped cream, crushed oreos, & crush nuts). All crepes are topped with powdered sugar. Choices will be made in-person. **Please note this item is a hot platter and will be served at Food Carnival.**
Snack Box
$10
1 fish bun OR seeni sambol bun, 2 cutlet, 2 kokies, 2 dal vada (lentil fritters), 1 Chinese roll. Choices will be given at the checkout page.
Dessert Box
$10
1 wattalapam OR 1 tiramisu, 1 slice of butter cake, 1 chocolate chip cookie, 2 coconut toffee, 2 milk toffee. Choices will be given at the checkout page.
Donate to GBV
$10
All proceeds will go to the Georgia Buddhist Vihara to fund the new Buddha Mandhiraya project.

