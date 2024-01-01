2024 Village Marriage and Family Retreat

Dr. Philip

St. Marina's "The Village" is delighted to announce its inaugural Marriage and Family Retreat. Distinguished Orthodox author and speaker, Dr. Philip Mamalakis, will lead discussions on his acclaimed work, "Parenting Towards the Kingdom," a book esteemed by both Orthodox and non-Orthodox parents alike. We invite you to join us for a weekend with Dr. Mamalakis as he teaches us how to navigate the challenges of raising children within the context of our faith!





Who: This retreat is meant to serve couples interested in building a family and for families with children looking to gain valuable insights and practical tools to navigate the complexities of marriage and family life with faith and resilience.

What: A three day retreat focused on rejuvenating and enriching our family lives. Through a series of workshops, discussions, and activities, we'll explore biblical principles and practical strategies for fostering a healthy family dynamic.

Where: The DoubleTree Hotel in Arlington, TX. (1507 N Watson Rd, Arlington, TX 76006)

When: Friday, June 7 - Sunday, June 9 (full event schedule below).

Why: Family is a sacred institution designed by God. This retreat offers a unique opportunity to pause, reflect, and invest in our most important relationships. Don't miss this!





Registration closes at 11:59PM on Monday, May 13. Limited space available. Ticket prices will increase for late registration starting April 22nd.





**Additional Event Details**

Childcare services will be provided for children 2yrs old and above.

All snacks and meals are included. Overnight stay at the hotel is not mandatory. If you have questions or need additional information, reach out to us at [email protected]. Should you need financial assistance, please reach out to Fr. Luke directly.





Kindly note that we've set the registration fee for the retreat below its actual cost to ensure affordability for all participants. If you wish to contribute towards covering the retreat expenses, we kindly encourage you to consider making a donation during the registration checkout process. Thank you for your generosity!









Retreat Program (subject to change):

Friday, June 7th

Time Item

4:00PM Check-in/Registration

5:30PM Evening Prayer

6:00PM Dinner

7:00PM Intro and Marriage Session

8:30PM Coffee Break

9:00PM Men's Talk





Saturday, June 8th

Time Item

8:00AM Morning Prayer

8:30AM Breakfast

9:30AM Session I (Parenting Towards the Kingdom, Part I)

10:30AM Breakout Session

11:00PM Session II (Parenting Towards the Kingdom, Part II)

12:00PM Breakout Session

12:30PM Lunch/Break

3:00PM Session III (Discipline; Strategies for Taking Action)

4:00PM Breakout Session

4:30PM Break

6:30PM Dinner

7:30PM Evening Prayer

8:00PM Women's Talk

9:00PM Open Q and A with Dr. Mamalakis





Sunday, June 9th

Time Item

8:00AM Liturgy

11:00AM Breakfast + Checkout

1:00PM Session IV (The Heart of Parenting: Connecting the Home and the Church)

2:00PM Conclusion + Group Picture