Logo
St. Marina Coptic Orthodox Church
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

2024 Village Marriage and Family Retreat

1507 N Watson Rd, Arlington, TX 76006, USA

Dr. Philip

St. Marina's "The Village" is delighted to announce its inaugural Marriage and Family Retreat. Distinguished Orthodox author and speaker, Dr. Philip Mamalakis, will lead discussions on his acclaimed work, "Parenting Towards the Kingdom," a book esteemed by both Orthodox and non-Orthodox parents alike. We invite you to join us for a weekend with Dr. Mamalakis as he teaches us how to navigate the challenges of raising children within the context of our faith!


Who: This retreat is meant to serve couples interested in building a family and for families with children looking to gain valuable insights and practical tools to navigate the complexities of marriage and family life with faith and resilience. 

What: A three day retreat focused on rejuvenating and enriching our family lives. Through a series of workshops, discussions, and activities, we'll explore biblical principles and practical strategies for fostering a healthy family dynamic.

Where: The DoubleTree Hotel in Arlington, TX. (1507 N Watson Rd, Arlington, TX 76006)

When: Friday, June 7 - Sunday, June 9 (full event schedule below)

Why: Family is a sacred institution designed by God. This retreat offers a unique opportunity to pause, reflect, and invest in our most important relationships. Don't miss this!


Registration closes at 11:59PM on Monday, May 13. Limited space available. Ticket prices will increase for late registration starting April 22nd. 


**Additional Event Details**

Childcare services will be provided for children 2yrs old and above. 

All snacks and meals are included. Overnight stay at the hotel is not mandatory. If you have questions or need additional information, reach out to us at [email protected]. Should you need financial assistance, please reach out to Fr. Luke directly. 


Kindly note that we've set the registration fee for the retreat below its actual cost to ensure affordability for all participants. If you wish to contribute towards covering the retreat expenses, we kindly encourage you to consider making a donation during the registration checkout process. Thank you for your generosity!



Retreat Program (subject to change):

Friday, June 7th 

Time      Item 

4:00PM    Check-in/Registration 

5:30PM    Evening Prayer

6:00PM    Dinner 

7:00PM    Intro and Marriage Session

8:30PM    Coffee Break

9:00PM    Men's Talk


Saturday, June 8th 

Time        Item 

8:00AM     Morning Prayer

8:30AM     Breakfast 

9:30AM     Session I (Parenting Towards the Kingdom, Part I)

10:30AM   Breakout Session

11:00PM   Session II (Parenting Towards the Kingdom, Part II)

12:00PM   Breakout Session 

12:30PM   Lunch/Break

3:00PM     Session III (Discipline; Strategies for Taking Action)

4:00PM     Breakout Session

4:30PM     Break

6:30PM     Dinner

7:30PM     Evening Prayer

8:00PM     Women's Talk

9:00PM  Open Q and A with Dr. Mamalakis


Sunday, June 9th 

Time        Item 

8:00AM    Liturgy 

11:00AM  Breakfast + Checkout 

1:00PM    Session IV (The Heart of Parenting: Connecting the Home and the Church)

2:00PM    Conclusion + Group Picture 

Free forms by