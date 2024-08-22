Ithaca Children & Youth Chorus - 6th-12th Chorale (Fall)

Weekly rehearsals are from 5-6:15 pm on Wednesdays from 9/11-12/11 in Hamblin Hall (3rd floor). Ages: 6th-12th Grade

Weekly rehearsals are from 5-6:15 pm on Wednesdays from 9/11-12/11 in Hamblin Hall (3rd floor). Ages: 6th-12th Grade

seeMoreDetailsMobile