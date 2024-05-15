2024 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony

1000 N Oracle Rd

Tucson, AZ 85705, USA

E-1 thru E-8
$60
Guest ticket is same price as sponsor.
E-9/O-1 & above
$70
Guest ticket is same price as sponsor.
GS-3 & above
$65
Guest ticket is same price as sponsor.
Landing fee
$50
For PROMOTEE's only! The landing fee is OPTIONAL; however, this will cover the cost of your memento. If you wish to not receive a memento then the landing fee is not required but I assure you the memento will be well worth it!
Child Care
$20
Childcare fee per child is $20. This also includes a meal.
Sponsor/ Bronze level
free
Donated $1,000: 2 Tickets
Sponsor/Silver Level
free
Donated $2,000: 2 Tickets, 2 Drink Vouchers
Sponsor/Gold Level
free
Donated $3,000: 2 Tickets, 4 Drink Vouchers, 1 Hotel Room *VIP rooms reserved for the first 3 Gold level donors!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing