2024 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony

For PROMOTEE's only! The landing fee is OPTIONAL; however, this will cover the cost of your memento. If you wish to not receive a memento then the landing fee is not required but I assure you the memento will be well worth it!

For PROMOTEE's only! The landing fee is OPTIONAL; however, this will cover the cost of your memento. If you wish to not receive a memento then the landing fee is not required but I assure you the memento will be well worth it!

seeMoreDetailsMobile