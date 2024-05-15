2024 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony

For PROMOTEE's only!
The landing fee is OPTIONAL; however, this will cover the cost of your memento. If you wish to not receive a memento then the landing fee is not required but I assure you the memento will be well worth it!
Child Care
$20
Childcare fee per child is $20. This also includes a meal.
Sponsor/ Bronze level
free
Donated $1,000: 2 Tickets
Sponsor/Silver Level
free
Donated $2,000: 2 Tickets, 2 Drink Vouchers
Sponsor/Gold Level
free
Donated $3,000: 2 Tickets, 4 Drink Vouchers, 1 Hotel Room
*VIP rooms reserved for the first 3 Gold level donors!
