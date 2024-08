The Cornhusker Chapter of Women in Aviation International is hosting the first WAI Plane Pull 2024 at the LNK Airport on Saturday, May 18th!





The WAI Plane Pull is an extreme team challenge where teams of 5 play tug-of-war with a CommuteAir ERJ-145 airplane weighing nearly 45,000 pounds. Teams will pull the airplane 30 feet and the fastest time in each division will be crowned Division Champion.