CORA General Shop (for Branch Administration)

100 CORA Stickers (Ind. Die Cut) item
100 CORA Stickers (Ind. Die Cut)
$62
High-quality individually die cut CORA stickers! Great for selling to members in medium quantities or handing out at booths. Size: 2.5" x 2.5" Note: Ordering more than 100 stickers will reduce the price per sticker! CORA Exec will refund you this price after purchase.
20 CORA Stickers (Sheet Die Cut) item
20 CORA Stickers (Sheet Die Cut) item
20 CORA Stickers (Sheet Die Cut)
$11.99
Medium-quality die cut sticker sheets. Good to hand out to immediately stick to objects. 20 stickers/sheet Price goes down with more stickers purchased!! You will be sent a refund check after payment if you purchase more than one sheet (shipping costs will be deducted). See the table below for prices. 20 Stickers (1 Page) $11.99 40 Stickers (2 Pages) -16% $19.96 60 Stickers (3 Pages) -30% $25.14 80 Stickers (4 Pages) -31% $32.80 [Recommended] 100 Stickers (5 Pages) -33% $40.10 160 Stickers (8 Pages) -43% $53.84 200 Stickers (10 Pages) -54% $54.90 500 Stickers (25 Pages) -70% $89.00 1000 Stickers (50 Pages) -71% $170.00

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing