Hilton Popcorn Fridays

Hilton PTO is excited to announce the return of Popcorn Fridays! We will be offering popcorn for $1 per bag on select Fridays throughout the rest of the school year! Students can bring $1 to school on Friday or parents can prepay using this form! You can also sponsor students with a $10 Hilton Hound Dog options, where your student will receive all seven bags of popcorn, but the remaining $3 will go toward sponsoring other students who can’t pay this year.





🍿 Popcorn Friday Dates 🍿





December 15th

January 26th

February 23rd

March 22nd

April 26th

May 24th



