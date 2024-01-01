Logo
Hilton Elementry PTO
Hilton Popcorn Fridays

Hilton PTO is excited to announce the return of Popcorn Fridays! We will be offering popcorn for $1 per bag on select Fridays throughout the rest of the school year! Students can bring $1 to school on Friday or parents can prepay using this form! You can also sponsor students with a $10 Hilton Hound Dog options, where your student will receive all seven bags of popcorn, but the remaining $3 will go toward sponsoring other students who can’t pay this year.


🍿 Popcorn Friday Dates 🍿


December 15th

January 26th

February 23rd

March 22nd

April 26th 

May 24th


