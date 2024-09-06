Benicia Wolfpack 12U
Back to the '90s- Adults Only- Dance Party!
140 W J St
Benicia, CA 94510, USA
General Admission
$65
Admission, Taco Bar, and 1 Jello Shot
Couples Ticket
$120
2 General Admission Tickets for $120.00
10 Raffle Tickets
$50
Raffle Tickets will be drawn to win each player basket
25 Raffle Tickets
$100
Raffle Tickets will be drawn to win each player basket
1 Drink Ticket
$5
Beer = 1 Ticket, Cocktail = 2 Tickets
