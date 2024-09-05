Jacket/Tshirt Order Form

With sporty styling, the nylon shell repels water while the sweatshirt fleece lining provides comfort and warmth.
100% Teklon® nylon shell
100% polyester sweatshirt fabric body and hood lining, 100% polyester sleeve lining
1.5-ounce polyfill in sleeves
Vislon® zippers
Drawcord hood
Locker loop
Open front pockets
Elastic cuffs with adjustable hook and loop closures
Interior pocket with hook and loop closure
Open hem with drawcord and toggle
Port Pocket™ for decoration access
