American Society of Civil Engineers Miami-Dade Branch
eventClosed
ASCE Miami-Dade 48th Annual Awards & Installation Banquet
3201 Rickenbacker Cswy
Key Biscayne, FL 33149, USA
Diamond Sponsor
$4,500
groupTicketCaption
closed
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
closed
Gold Sponsor
$1,250
groupTicketCaption
closed
Silver Sponsor
$750
groupTicketCaption
closed
Bronze Sponsor
$500
groupTicketCaption
closed
Student Ticket
$80
closed
Government Employee Ticket
$135
closed
ASCE Member Ticket
$145
closed
Non-Member Ticket
$165
closed
New Branch E-Board ONLY
$145
This ticket option is only for the new ASCE Miami-Dade Branch Executive Board members.
This ticket option is only for the new ASCE Miami-Dade Branch Executive Board members.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
WASD ONLY
$135
closed
Government Award Winners ONLY
$135
closed
Non-Member Award Winners ONLY
$165
closed
Village of Key Biscayne ONLY
$135
closed
HDR Late Tickets
$165
closed
EXP Late Ticket
$165
closed
B&V Late Ticket
$165
closed
CAP Late Tickets
$165
closed
CHA Late Tickets
$165
closed
City of Coral Gables ONLY
$135
closed
Miguel President's Table
$1,200
closed
Erik President's Table
$1,320
closed
President Only (ASCE Member)
$145
closed
Region 5 Governor Plus One
$145
closed
WASD Plus One
$145
closed
Special Guest
$145
closed
Miami Beach ONLY
$135
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout