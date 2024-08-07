Contestant #7 Maeve Nguyen for Miss Asian Chicago 2024

Ticket includes finger-food buffet. DOES NOT include drinks. Each ticket counts as 1 vote for Miss Crowd Favorite for this contestant.
Out of Town Supporter
$80
If you want to support your contestant and cast a Miss Crowd Favorite vote for them, but you're unable to attend the event, use this 'ticket'. This ticket is NOT transferable and will NOT allow you entrance to the event.
If you can possibly attend the pageant in-person, please purchase a General Admission ticket instead, to make sure you secure your entry in the case that you can attend.
This is considered a donation to Chi-AWE and is tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.
Unfortunately, there will not be a live-stream. Once we upload the full recording video to YouTube, we will send you the link. That should be within the week following the pageant.
VIP (Fundamental Level Corporate Membership)
$800
Want to sit right next to the stage at your own cocktail table? Also want VIP tickets to Asian Fashion Show Chicago (Oct 12)? Become a Chicago Asian Women Empowerment (Chi-AWE) Corporate Member today!
