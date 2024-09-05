LPO Band Fall Supplies Order Form

Band T-shirt: SIZE SMALL item
Band T-shirt: SIZE SMALL item
Band T-shirt: SIZE SMALL
$25

Black LPO Band performance T-shirt: Size Small

Band T-shirt: SIZE MEDIUM item
Band T-shirt: SIZE MEDIUM item
Band T-shirt: SIZE MEDIUM
$25

Black LPO Band performance T-shirt: Size Medium

Band T-shirt: SIZE LARGE item
Band T-shirt: SIZE LARGE item
Band T-shirt: SIZE LARGE
$25

Black LPO Band performance T-shirt: Size Large

Band T-shirt: SIZE EXTRA-LARGE (XL) item
Band T-shirt: SIZE EXTRA-LARGE (XL) item
Band T-shirt: SIZE EXTRA-LARGE (XL)
$25

Black LPO Band performance T-shirt: Size Extra-Large (XL)

Band T-shirt: SIZE 2X-LARGE item
Band T-shirt: SIZE 2X-LARGE item
Band T-shirt: SIZE 2X-LARGE
$28

Black LPO Band performance T-shirt: Size 2X-Large (2XL)

Band T-shirt: SIZE 3X-LARGE item
Band T-shirt: SIZE 3X-LARGE item
Band T-shirt: SIZE 3X-LARGE
$29

Black LPO Band performance T-shirt: Size 3X-Large (3XL)

Marching Shoes - Needed for All Students item
Marching Shoes - Needed for All Students
$35

Black marching shoes - needed for all students (students will be fitted during rehearsal)

Gloves - 2 pair set (everyone except Guard/Percussion) item
Gloves - 2 pair set (everyone except Guard/Percussion)
$5

Black Gloves- Needed by all students except colorguard and percussion.

Dance Tights (guard only) item
Dance Tights (guard only)
$25

Dance tights or Kilt hose - one pair (only needed for colorguard students)

Winterguard Jazz Shoes (Winterguard students only) item
Winterguard Jazz Shoes (Winterguard students only)
$35

Winterguard Jazz Shoes - Black - one pair (needed for Winterguard students only)

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing