Membership; USNA Class of 2028

Naval Academy Parent Club of Greater Sacramento Area invites you to join us as a member. Your midshipman will receive the following benefits from your membership:

birthday card and gift mailed each of their 4 years at USNA

Dark Ages care package in February, each of their 4 years at USNA

graduation/commissioning gift upon graduation

Parents will receive invitations to all our events, including football watch parties, our annual wine tasting picnic, Firstie Parent celebration and dinner, and the Welcome Aboard luncheon. Member parents will also receive club name badges, which are worn at club events, and also when on the yard at the Naval Academy.